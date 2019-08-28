17 children suffered from ‘werewolf syndrome’ because of an error of the manufacturer of the drug
More than a dozen children in Spain was diagnosed with “werewolf syndrome” after the error, which resulted in the drugs used for the treatment of hair loss, has been sold as a heartburn medication for children. About it writes USA Today.
Spanish Agency of medicines and medical devices, confirmed an outbreak of hypertrichosis, commonly known as “werewolf syndrome”, after the parents reported 17 cases in three regions of Spain. The disease causes excessive hair growth on the face, hands, neck and other areas, which leads to the fact that the victims look like werewolves.
All parents of affected children bought for the treatment they have heartburn, OTC omeprazole, which is commonly sold in the United States as Prilosec.
The investigation Agency showed that a Spanish drug company Farma-Química Sur made a mistake in the labeling of drugs, in which children accidentally used Minoxidil active ingredient of the other medication that is causing hair growth.
Children who repeatedly took omeprazole wrongly marked, developed hypertrichosis in which hair grow quickly on the forehead, cheeks, hands and feet of the child.
Farma-Química Sur since it was forbidden to carry any medication until this incident is resolved, all of the omeprazole was withdrawn.
What is “werewolf syndrome”?
“Werewolf syndrome”, also known as hypertrichosis is excessive hair in one particular area or all over the body.
It is unclear what is the cause of congenital hypertrichosis, but it can be transmitted genetically.
Other cases may be associated with the incorrect use of Minoxidil which can be applied topically or ingested.
In these cases of “werewolf syndrome” is temporary and will disappear over time after discontinuation of the medication.