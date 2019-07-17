17 movies with perfect English that will help improve pronunciation
Movies are perhaps the most pleasant way to learn a language and immerse yourself in the English-speaking environment, not leaving the house. Yes, and a whole lot more interesting to watch a movie in the original, when you hear every intonation and perfectly understand all the emotions of the beloved actor.
Edition AdMe.ru prepared a list of movies with a clear and very English.
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
The film is about the formation, rise and fall of the legendary group Quеen and the king of glam rock Freddie mercury. Easy-to-understand language, catchy songs, and just the atmosphere of this great the history of music of the action has rendered the original voice acting.
2. Christopher Robin
Heart warming story of an adult Christopher Robin and his best childhood friends. Clearly, this story you need to hear and see in the original voice: clear and easy phrases, living language, and brilliant British English Ewan McGregor. The film is suitable for viewing with the whole family.
3. King says!
The story of the Duke Gheorghe VI, which is preparing to take the position of king of England, but it has big defects of speech, which throughout the film, he will fight. Colin Firth, playing the role of king-Zaika, excellent. Language and pronunciation in this film is the most important, because along with the main character you have done a great job over the formation of speech and overcoming fears.
4. One flew over the cuckoo’s nest
Cult film which needs no introduction. Pure American English, sharp phrases, chilling cries of the patients and the incomparable Jack Nicholson in the title role.
5. The Bridget Jones’s Diary.
Easy English Comedy that has a special place in the hearts of many women, certainly deserves a viewing in the original: high-quality humor, again Colin Firth with his perfect pronunciation and Renee Zellweger, who for the sake of the role did not stop to speak with a British accent and outside the set.
6. Forrest Gump
You may to take another look at this extraordinary story, having watched the movie in the original voice. Here you will hear slow and the main character, kind and straightforward dialogues and a large number of phrases that have become winged and scattered around the world.
7. Boyfriend from the future
Before you quite unlike the rest of romance about love and how valuable time.
Here you will hear British English, great actors, a lot of dialogue about love and life and a huge number of quality jokes. By the way, the original title of the film sounds very different- About Time.
8. Eat, pray, love
Inspired many a film about a woman who went in search of happiness. In the original version you will hear not only the pure American pronunciation of Julia Roberts, but also many other languages and get familiar with the cultures with whom the main character meets during his travels.
9. Last night in new York
Difficult the story of one night which will be for the heroes of the film are a real test of loyalty. Good English with different accents, long conversations about relationships and ardent love of the main characters you will hear in the film.
10. Movies Harry Potter (all parts)
Usually people who want to start reading books in English, first take up the “Harry Potter”. Therefore, we suggest to all beginners to first get acquainted with this legendary series. See all your favorite movies on the other hand — priceless.
11. Real love
Perhaps, this is the best Comedy romance about relationships. The abundance of humor, a lot of characters and stories, different accents and languages, an endless stream of conversation — all this you will find in the film. Can guarantee you that you will not waste time in vain.
12. Elizabeth
The story of the great Queen of England Elizabeth I, the last of the Tudor dynasty. The reign of Elizabeth was a Golden age for culture of England, as it then was the English literary language. Australian actress cate Blanchett, who plays the role of Elizabeth, proved once again that can easily imitate any accent.
13. The lake house
A romantic movie about lovers separated by time: he lives in 2004 and she in 2006. In the film, there is a long and abstruse dialogue, because the characters in it communicate by correspondence that will help you to improve your written English.
14. Redemption
Infinitely touching story about how one mistake can forever ruin the lives of several people. There is well the quality level of the English language, popular British actors flawlessly delivered their pronunciation.
15. Queen
A feature film about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at a time of great turmoil for Britain — the tragic death of Princess Diana. The film is definitely worth viewing in the original language: the correct British pronunciation, academic English, and all this from the lips of the incomparable Helen Mirren, who plays Queen.
16. Groundhog day
The film tells about the weatherman Fillet Connors, who fell into a time loop and now forced to live the same day — February 2nd. This masterwork is sure to look in the original all those studying English. Simple and understandable speech, a huge amount of conversations and quality of American jokes.
17. 500 days of summer
A film about the unexpected relationship of the two different from each other. There are no complicated terms and words, but there is real American English, a lot of jokes, songs and stories of the main characters about themselves.