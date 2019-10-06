17 myths associated with the Green Card lottery
There are many misconceptions about Green Card lottery, which opened a huge number of people in the United States. Because of misconceptions about the lottery many people are losing the possibility of winning. We offer you a selection of facts that will help you to make the right steps to implement your own American dream.
1. The lottery is called Green Card
Do not be misled by a variety of sites where supposedly you can apply for participation in the lottery “Green Card,” warns the Voice of America. If you own to search the Internet able to register, most likely, the search will be carried out according to these words — green card. But it will not give the desired result. The fact is that the real name of the lottery — the Diversity Visa Lottery (DV Lottery), which translates as lottery visas for immigrants, or the DV lottery. The only place on the Internet where you can file a formal application — this is the website of the U.S. government.
2. The lottery is drawn the actual green card
As a lottery winner, you become a candidate for obtaining a DV immigrant visa USA. If after following the necessary steps (most important interview at the Consulate) you’ll get this visa, only after arrival in the United States you will be given a certificate of permanent resident, which is popularly known as a green card (i.e. “green card”).
3. If you are a winner, you are guaranteed to receive a US visa
Before receiving a visa must collect and provide a series of documents and also interview with the American Consul. If you find that when you register a rule has been broken, the application may be disqualified. In addition, to prevent the visa can unsatisfactory that arose during the interview.
In addition, the visa program for immigrants is allocated 50 thousand visas per year, and the number of selected applications are always more. It is assumed that not all of the first 50 thousand selected applicants will get visa (or even ask for them), so the winners are chosen by “oversized” to give all of the allocated visas. At the same time, this means that all applicants, whose applications will be taken away immediately after the draw, a visa is not enough.
4. Send the application form for participation in the mail
Applications are accepted exclusively through a government website by filling in the online questionnaire.
5. You can register at any time
The electronic registration system is open to users on a specific period — from early October to early November (this year the acceptance of applications was opened on 2 October at 12:00 PM Eastern us time and will continue until 12:00 on 5 November 2019).
6. For participation in the lottery you have to pay
Participation is absolutely free. The cost comes later, if you get the lucky ticket and you decide to continue the process — to apply for a visa. Then you will need to pay consular fee and a range of other accompanying services.
7. The winners are selected according to certain criteria
Winning applications are selected by computer at random through a lottery system. However, the visas are distributed among six geographic regions, and no country can claim more than 7% of the total annual number of visas for immigrants. In addition, there are certain requirements for those who wish to participate in the lottery: for example, the minimum level of education. If you do not meet the requirements, the application will be disqualified.
8. This year Ukraine is not allowed to participate in the lottery
Such rumors almost every year, however, Ukrainians still have a chance to go to the United States on a diversity visa. Some countries are prohibited from participating in the lottery, if they during the previous 5 years emigrated to the United States more than 50 thousand people, but Ukraine is not yet included in this list.
9. Any person residing in Ukraine, can apply for participation
The fundamental criterion for participation in the lottery is not the place of residence or citizenship, and place of birth. If you were not born in Ukraine, you need to check whether your country of birth to participate in the lottery. If it turns out that no, there are two other possibilities:
- indicate in the appropriate box country of birth of your husband/wife if they come from countries that are allowed to participate in the lottery (compulsory condition in case of victory will be what you and your spouse must obtain a visa and leave the US at the same time);
- select the country in which was born one of your parents, if neither of your parents was not born in the same country as you, and were not permanently resident there at the time of your birth.
10. The Ukrainians, who are already in the U.S., are not eligible to participate in the program
The applicant can be located in the United States and any other country, and it will not prevent him to send a request. Of crucial importance will be the place of birth. The participants of the lottery who are already on the territory of the United States, in case of a victory can change your current status to permanent resident status immigration and U.S. citizenship, if it is not contrary to section 245 of the Act, the immigration and nationality (INA).
11. You can submit only one application for participation, and the chances are equal for all
It is not so. Immigration law does allow you to submit only one application during each period. Applicants on behalf of whom sent more than one entry will be disqualified. However, in some cases a person gets a double or even triple the chance to win.
For example, if you are married, each spouse may file a separate application (provided that both meet the requirements for potential immigrants). In each of the applications you provide details of your partner and in case of victory of either of you, both will be eligible for a visa. The situation is similar with children — they can (and should) be represented in the application each parent.
Interesting situation with children who will soon turn 21. If they are not married, you can go with both parents. If, in addition, they currently already meet the program requirements for education or training, you can also submit individual applications. Thus, their chance of winning increases threefold.
12. It is better to entrust the matter of submitting to “professionals”
Very often, referring to the special agencies, firms or individual consultants on the issue, you injure yourself. Here are the main dangers that carries this step:
- errors in the application will lead to disqualification;
- the possibility of using your data in subsequent years. If the Agency decides to apply on your behalf later, but you don’t know about it, you risk to be disqualified for submitting more than one application. In addition, if the company does it without your knowledge, they serve stale information. If during the year you managed to marry, divorce or have a baby, and these changes were not reflected in the questionnaire, the chances of getting a visa are close to zero;
- in the end, firms are often kept secret from the participant a confirmation number that you received after registration, without which you will not be able to learn about their victory or to begin the process of obtaining a visa. Thus, the Agency sought a dependence of the clients on their services and force them to play by the rules (requiring financial remuneration, which has not been discussed previously).
The U.S. state Department urged all parties not to allow anyone to interfere in the process the DV visa lottery.
13. You can not claim a spouse with whom you are going to leave, or children who do not intend to immigrate with you to the USA
You are required to provide details of your spouse, if at the time the application is officially married. If you do not live under the same roof, it must be formally confirmed by the court. You have to make application of all of their children under the age of 21 years, unmarried, both native and adopted, regardless of whether they live with you. For violation of these points, you face disqualification.
The fact that you have listed family members on your entry does not mean that they will have to go to the USA with you. However, if you for a visa will make the list of persons who are your dependents, the names of those who are not mentioned in the application, your case will be canceled during the interview. In this case, you and your family members named in the application, the visa will not be issued.
14. If you have already applied for a U.S. immigrant visa in another category, you are not eligible to participate in the lottery
No, you are still eligible to register.
15. Winners are selected only once a year
Sometimes the U.S. Embassy is conducting a further draw.
16. The message about the victory comes in the mail or email
How about your victory and that this time you didn’t win, you can only know one way — on the same government website, if you go there at the appropriate time (usually the 1st of may, six months after registration) and enter personal data (name, surname, year of birth and confirmation that you received when applying in the fall). The state Department will not inform you personally about the results of the lottery will have to learn on their own.
Save room confirmation is critical because the electronic check system status will not be the only means of informing about winning the lottery, but the only source of instructions on the further actions and messages about the interview for an immigrant visa.
17. If a person wins the lottery, he provided housing and employment in the United States
No, you will not receive any financial or service assistance. Conversely, if you’re chosen as the winner of the lottery, before you receive the visa, you will have to provide evidence that you do not become state dependant in the US.