17 products, the prices of which are growing rapidly: how to save
No, it’s not your imagination — prices in grocery stores have skyrocketed, which is associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the changing demand, says Money Talks News.
In April, the index associated with consumed in home foods showed the largest monthly gain since February 1974, according to the Bureau of labor statistics of the United States.
Food dramatically more expensive at a time when prices for many other commodities — gasoline, clothing, car insurance, tickets and accommodation away from home — is falling rapidly.
CNN reports that food producers and farmers struggled trying to meet the growing demand of the Americans, now prepare meals at home because of the pandemic coronavirus. Breach of the food supply chain has led to higher prices.
Panicked buyers, concerned about the coronavirus, also contribute to higher prices for some products are high in demand.
Food products, the prices of which are growing rapidly:
- Eggs: 16.1% higher than in the period from March to April
- Pork chops: 7.4%
- Frozen fish and seafood: 5.8%
- Chicken: 5.8%
- Sausages: 5.7%
- Oranges and tangerines: 5.6%
- Cookies: 5.1%
- Fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts: 5%
- Apples: 4.9%
- Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins: 4.7%
- Carbonated drinks: 4.5%
- Fresh fish and seafood: 4.2%
- Snacks: 3.8%
- Beef and veal: 3.7%
- Bread: 3.7%
- Canned vegetables: 3.6%
- Pork: 3%
Grocery shopping is an inevitable expense for every family, which, despite high prices, still the most economical way of eating, since restaurants always cost more than food prepared at home.
However, the cost of products can be reduced significantly if you follow a few saving tips, writes the Huffington Post.
1. Stick to the list and don’t wander around the store
Supermarkets intends arranged so as to make a buyer go through the entire store. For this most necessary and frequently bought goods — bread, dairy products, vegetables and fruits placed in different parts of the store, forcing the buyer to get past all the shelves and often on the way to grab a couple of products to buy that they didn’t plan. Try to avoid this by strictly adhering to a shopping list and without going unnecessarily into the ranks with other commodities.
2. Use coupons
Coupons can save you serious money. Visit the website coupons.com offers good discounts on a variety of products, also regularly read the brochures of your grocery store, from which you can see which goods a supermarket offers at reduced prices.
3. Do not buy in the supermarket toiletries
The purchase of toiletries at the supermarket may be very convenient, but buyers often pay higher prices for these goods. Therefore, such purchases should be done in the pharmacy or specialty store.
4. Do not give in to the temptation of well-known brands
Well-known brands often offer the same products, and less popular companies, but at a much higher price, that doesn’t always mean higher quality. Check the product and if it is different, it is better to buy a less popular brand and save.
5. Note the top and bottom shelves
Most buyers pay attention to the products positioned at eye level, and grocery stores use this, by posting on these shelves more expensive products. Therefore, it is possible to find cheaper options of a certain product, if you pay attention to upper and lower shelves.
6. Ask about renewal sales
When a product that is popular with most buyers, goes on sale in the store, he is usually very fast sold. So you should check with the store employees — they can extend the time of the sale of goods, which are selling out quickly.
7. Don’t go to the store hungry
Many people go to the grocery store after work and before dinner, while being hungry. If you buy products, when you want to eat, you subconsciously buy more than you need. Try to go for food on the weekends when you can shop on a full stomach.
8. Stay away from ready meals
Don’t buy ready meals at the supermarket, no matter how good they are, because the store price of the finished dish several times higher than the cost of the wasted ingredients. Therefore it will be much more economical to buy the necessary foods to prepare this dish at home.
9. Try to eat seasonal food
Buy products in season. First, they will have a better taste, and secondly, it will save you money as the products for which your country is out of season, driven far away, which automatically increases their value.
10. Do not buy in the supermarket, exotic spices
Culinary experiments are a good idea, no exotic spices will cost you much less if you buy them on the market. In addition, there you will be offered more choice and the quality of the product.
11. Refrain from buying bottled water
Bottled water is an industry, earning a billion dollars a year. The average half-liter bottle of water costs about a dollar a day is recommended to drink 4 of these bottles that is costs $120 a month for something you can get for free from the tap at home.
12. Always make a shopping list
No matter how good your memory is, always make a shopping list. This not only ensures that you will not forget to buy what you need, but will help you keep from purchasing that you don’t need.
13. If possible, when shopping, leave children at home
Children often want to buy many different products that you really don’t need, and to deny them is not always easy.
14. Avoid pre-washed vegetables, cut fruit, and grated cheese
Washing, cleaning and cutting of fruits and vegetables — the work done by the staff of the supermarket, and it must be paid. Therefore, buying a ready-to-eat vegetables and fruits, you are paying 3 times more expensive than for the same quantity of these products, but unwashed and untreated. The same applies to grated cheese — it will be much cheaper to grate it at home.
15. Don’t buy greens in the store
A few sprigs of fresh herbs cost in the store a fortune. With this you can totally free to grow them at home is easy.
16. Refrain from complex seasonings
Seasoning blend from a known brand may cost about $5. The bulk of this seasoning — salt, and some spices that you probably have. So to mix them yourself is not difficult and saves money.
17. Buy potatoes in large chunks
Potatoes in large batches — a very good buy. Sometimes, a package 5 kg will cost you the same price as a few potatoes, purchased separately.
