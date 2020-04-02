17 tricky English words that want to translate incorrectly
When we start to learn English, we notice that many words are suspiciously similar to Russian. They sound similar and are spelled the same, except that Latin letters. Their values often coincide with ours: for example, information, university, or mathematics. But some words are so insidious that in the translation it appears that the two are completely different. Linguists call them interlanguage homonyms or false friends of the translator. This writes AdMe.ru.
17 the most controversial of English words for which translation is not as simple as it seems.
1. Accurate
- Wrong neat
- Correct — accurate
“I’m a very accurate person” — and I want to Pat myself on the back for neatness and diligence. Only the translation sounds weird: “I’m a very precise person.” If you try to pass it neat, use the word tidy and accurate use when you need to indicate the accuracy and correctness:
2. Angina
- Wrong angina
- That’s right — angina
“I have angina,” you say to your American friend, wrapped with a scarf and some chamomile. The friend was puzzled: how this will help with the chest pain? About the sore throat be more correct to say sore throat, and the word angina to use on purpose:
3. Artist
- Wrong artist
- That’s right — the artist
The word “artist” for us, it habitually refers to anyone acting on stage: singer, actor, comedian. For English speakers the noun artist is primarily associated with fine art. So we can say in principle about any creative person, but most often this word denotes an artist or sculptor:
4. Baton
- Wrong — a loaf of bread
- That’s right — the COP’s nightstick
Expression of a baton of bread, or “bread stick”, can equally amaze and seller of a new York bakery, and city police. Bread is better to call it just bread, and under the blows of the baton to try not to get:
5. Climax
- Wrong menopause
- That’s right — the junction
The Russian word “menopause” comes from the Greek κλῖμαξ — “ladder”. We have it stuck as the name of the physiological transition of women to another hormonal period of menopause. In English the word came from Latin, where climax stands for “interchange” or “culmination” — most of the film, theatrical play or other artistic works. With the same value it also exists in English:
6. Data
- Wrong date (day, month, year)
- That’s right — the data
The word data are perfectly familiar to programmers, scientists, economists and civil servants. It translates as “data”, “information” or “information,” and is often used in formal documents, reports and statistics. But the noun to denote the ordinal number of a calendar day is written a little differently — date.
7. Insult
- Wrong stroke
- That’s right — insult
The word “stroke” in the Russian language is used in the sense of “acute circulatory disorders of the brain.” In English this disease is called a stroke, and insult means “insult”. For example, Sigmund Freud wryly observed:
8. Italic
- Nepravilno Italian
- That’s right — italic
Italic in English means “italics”, but still has a connection with Italy. This italic font was most popular in the Renaissance. Therefore, it was called Italian, in contrast to direct Roman font Roman. By the way, to show belonging to Italy in the English language is the adjective Italian.
9. Magazine
- Wrong store
- That’s right — the magazine
Perhaps the magazine — the first cross-language homonym, which we meet when learning English. And then are surprised that it’s not a store, and the magazine. The surprises continue when turns into a journal paper. A little consolation is that the word “store” becomes in the English language in a familiar shop.
10. Parole
- Wrong password
- Correct — parole
Although many people know that “password” is the word password, word, parole still seems like a synonym. But when you look at the translation — “parole” — brows in surprise uncontrollably rises. However, like other words, it can be used in a figurative sense. Thus, the English writer Samuel Johnson said:
11. Preservative
- Wrong — a condom
- That’s right — a preservative
Thousands of tourists and new residents from English speaking countries trying to buy pharmacies preservative. This is translated into Russian the word preservative. In order not to repeat their mistake, ask in pharmacies condom, and preservative look for the description of household chemicals and cosmetics:
12. Prospect
- Wrong Avenue
- That’s right — the prospect
The word “prospect” in the Russian language is often used to indicate the type of street. However, this is in the English avenue and prospect means “prospect” or “opportunity.” Inventor Nikola Tesla said:
13. Receipt
- Wrong recipe
- Correctly receipt
It would be nice if along with the products at the checkout, we received recipes. However, instead of their customers give a check. In the US it is called receipt, and the cooking — a very similar word recipe.
14. Routine
- Nepravilno — boring repetition of the events
- That’s right — the daily routine
If life has become boring and monotonous, we immediately referred her routine. From the routine run away on vacation or at least fishing. But the English are strange movements: the word routine carries a neutral connotation and means “mode”. It can be used in the sense of “daily routine” and “daily routine” (the daily routine) or to designate a regular scheme of skin care (skincare routine). Here is what your musical tastes, the singer Taylor swift:
15. Trap
- Wrong — mobile ladder
- That’s right — trap
“Now boarding the ladder” — cute said an employee of the airport, holding passport and boarding pass. It’s a trap! Literally: that is the English translation of the word trap, and in combination, refers to the verb “to catch”. That’s what sings Regina Spektor in the soundtrack to the series “Orange — hit of the season”:
16. Valet
- Wrong card Jack
- That’s right — the Valet, the Valet
The word valet in English-speaking countries can often be seen on the labels near restaurants, hotels, the Metropolitan Opera and other venues where people come in expensive cars. In fact valet is the person who the car carefully drives into the Parking lot, and then fetches back. For example, one singer Selena Gomez complained of rapper Puff daddy:
17. Velvet
- Wrong corduroy
- That’s right — velvet
Cotton fabric with ridges called “corduroy” flick Russian-English dictionary is transformed into an elegant “velvet”. The corduroy in this intricate referred to as corduroy. Not to be confused!
