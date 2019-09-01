17-year-old champion of the Junior Wimbledon Snigur made his brilliant debut in the adult tennis
Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur, sensationally became in July the winner of Junior Wimbledon-2019, brilliantly made his debut in the adult tennis. 17-year-old from Kiev has won the ITF tournament in the Israeli Kiryat Shemona, with a prize Fund of 25 thousand dollars.
On the way to the final Daria, sown by the third number, defeated the representative of Canada Longhi of Noel Simbu (6:1 6:1), Shavit Kimchi from Israel (3:6 6:1 6:2), another representative of the promised Land Lina Glushko (6:3, 6:1) and Frenchwoman Victoria Muntean (6:3, 6:2), and in the final match left no chances to the British Mary Lumsden (6:1 6:4).
Note that in this season Snigur, Junior Wimbledon, won the tournament in Sharm El-Sheikh, Kashiwa and Kiryat Shemona. By the way, the victory of Israel will allow Daria to enter the top 330 world classification.

Photo Getty Images
