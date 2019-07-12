17-year-old goalkeeper saved a penalty with his chest and died (photo)

| July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

17-летний вратарь отбил пенальти грудью и умер (фото)

Match of Amateur teams in the North of the Argentine province of Santa Fe ended in tragedy, reports The Sun. During a match due to a heart attack and died 17-year-old goalkeeper one of the teams of the Ramon Ismael Coronel.

Game time the duel ended in a draw, and the winner was determined in the penalty shoot-out. Ramon managed to reflect the breast a crucial 11-meter shot and started to celebrate the success together with teammates. Suddenly, however, he became ill, and the guy collapsed on the lawn.

Ambulance at the stadium was not, and a player was sent to the hospital by car one of the fans. Only here to save the goalkeeper failed — he died on the way. It is reported that the death of a young footballer was due to a problem in the cardiorespiratory system.

17-летний вратарь отбил пенальти грудью и умер (фото)

Photo Twitter

