17-year-old son Elizabeth Hurley Damian became a millionaire

July 21, 2019

Son of Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing’s 17-year-old Damian won the fight for multi-million dollar inheritance

17-летний сын Элизабет Херли Дэмиан стал миллионером

After his death, Dr. Peter Bing bequeathed to divide all marital property between his grandchildren, believing that his son Steve ever settle down, marry, and give him legitimate heirs. But the proposal of marriage, Steve made no Elizaberh Hurley, who bore him a son, Damian, no tennis player Lisa Bonder, who gave him a daughter Kira.

Being illegitimate, Damien and Kira could not claim the inheritance — bondsman Peter Bing were assured that the deceased had a very specific definition of the word “grandson”, which excluded all those children who were born out of wedlock.

However, on Tuesday a court in Los Angeles rendered a verdict in favor of the heirs, not seeing any ambiguity in using in his will the term “grandchild.” And now Damian and Kira will inherit at least a few million.

