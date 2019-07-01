17-year-old Ukrainian Maguchy established a unique achievement on the stage of the Diamond League in the United States…
Rapidly progressive 17-year-old high jumper Yaroslav Maguchy from the Dnieper took third place at the seventh stage of the Diamond League in Stanford (USA).
Ukrainian beauty for the first time in his career breaking the bar at a height of two meters, gave way only under the neutral flag by the other Russian Maria Laecken (2,04 m) and the number of attempts the American Vashti Cunningham (2.00 m). Another one of our compatriot Yulia Levchenko with a score of 1.95 m took fourth place.
While Yaroslav Maguchy became the youngest ever high jumper, having overcome a height of 2 meters, the official website of the IAAF.
