171-I racket of the world set a record at Wimbledon
June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruben Bemelmans
31-year-old Belgian player Ruben Bemelmans set a record of Wimbledon, the official site of the ATP.
He became the first player in the Open era, who managed the sixth time to get into the main draw of the grass tournament of “Grand slam” through qualification.
In the final round of selection Ruben defeated U.S. representative Donald young with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:1. The name of the first opponent Bemelmans in the main draw will be known today.
The best result of the Belgian at Wimbledon is to reach the third round in 2017 it at this stage of the tournament lost to South African Kevin Anderson.
Career Bemelmans has not won a single ATP tournament in singles. In ATP rankings, he is a 171-th line.