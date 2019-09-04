18 hours without water: during the flight to the U.S. on the plane died puppy
6-year-old boy is heartbroken that his beloved French bulldog Roger was killed during a flight in the US, when the airline left him without water for 18 hours. This writes The Sun.
According to the family, nine-month-old puppy was flying to Boston from Amsterdam on the plane of the Dutch airline KLM.
The family bought a charming dog Roger in Europe, their six year old son quickly approached him.
“It was his best friend and he was special, emotionally he needed this animal,” said the boy’s mother Andrea Covina.
But when they went to get Roger back in the US — when it is transported, the Agency — after a long delay they were told that the dog “lost”.
The devastated family took the lifeless body of the puppy to the vet, who told them that he died from heat stroke and dehydration.
The autopsy report States that “restricted breathing in a stressful, hot and humid environment combined with the lack of water put Roger under high risk of heat stroke”.
A KLM representative said the company “took care” of Roger and “gave him due attention and care”.
They insisted that the dog was given food and water before he was sent on a flight to Boston.
The airline said the bulldogs “are prone to respiratory diseases” and that the family had been warned about the risks associated with the journey Roger.
The press Secretary added: “We sincerely regret that the dog Roger died and extend our sympathies to his family in their loss.”
But the family seems unhappy with the response KLM and hired a lawyer.
Evan Oshan was represented by other animal lovers whose beloved Pets died on airplanes.
It hired Michael Dellegrazie, whose Pomeranian was found dead in the box Delta Airlines during a stop in Detroit in 2018.
And he represented the owners of a puppy French bulldog, who had died earlier in the same year, when the flight attendant United Airlines ordered to remove a carrier dog in the Luggage compartment.
After the last tragedy, the lawyer said: “Pets are now family members, and airlines need to understand that they should treat these animals with respect and dignity.”