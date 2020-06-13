18 ways to reduce medical costs in the United States
There’s no magic wand that would reduce your medical expenses. But using a combination of simple actions, you can save considerably. This writes MoneyTalksNews.
The healthcare industry in the United States is a complex system. Insurance virtually unavailable, the medical bills are indecipherable, and often people are paying much more than you would. And in one recent study on the quality of healthcare, the U.S. ranked 29th place.
What can you do to reduce the cost of medicine.
1. Look for the best prices
Visit sites such as Healthcare Bluebook, which will help you determine fair prices for treatments and services.
2. Stay in your network
When checking prices remember to stay in network providers your insurance company. And if you do something complicated, such as surgery, make sure that everyone who is going to touch you, also included in your network.
3. Try not to go to the emergency room
If you have a serious medical problem, then one choice — to go to the emergency room. But if not, try to hire the services of an emergency center.
4. Double check account
According to the lawyers, the accounts have a huge amount of errors. Review your account and if you don’t understand something, consult a professional.
5. Maintain your health
Be healthy as possible, this also applies to your teeth. I hate to brush teeth? A walk in the Park compared to what will happen if you do.
6. Consider medical tourism
Travel to another country to receive medical treatment may seem extreme, but it is becoming a more popular option, especially for custom classes. Yes, you will need to pass an additional law test, but it may be worth it.
7. Keep receipts
Most medical and dental expenses are refundable. Of course, you have to spend more than 10% of your adjusted income to get a refund.
8. Ask about OTC meds
Have several types of prescription medications have OTC counterparts. Should ask your doctor or pharmacist if your prescriptions such alternatives. You will save money and will to take prescribed medication.
9. Try generics
Generics are one of the best ways to save money on medications and other products.
Management on control over products and medicines of the USA has a web site where you can find out whether generics are therapeutically equivalent to its branded version. Or ask your doctor.
11. Use a reputable online pharmacy
The pharmaceutical industry USA spends millions trying to convince you that everything you see online, especially from other countries, is a poison. That’s not true. Although, of course, have to be careful, but there is a trusted foreign online pharmacy, and free services that can help you.
12. Check out the prices on the dose
Sometimes the cost of the medication for milligram varies depending on the dose.
For example, a 50 milligram tablet can cost more money for milligram, 100-milligram pill. Thus, if you take the 50-milligram dose of this pills every day, you can save, taking half of 100-milligram tablets.
14. Hire a lawyer to sort out accounts
You got a giant complex bill? There are people who will go through it for you. They find bugs and high prices.
They are called medical defence accounts. You can find them on the website of the Alliance of Claims Assistance Professionals. Yes, you will pay for this service, but probably not as much as paid without it. No money? Try the Foundation for the protection of patients PatientAdvocate.org.
15. Buy glasses online
Glasses online can be bought much cheaper. Next time when you visit the eye doctor, take all the data you need to buy points and do it online.
16. Use HSA
If you have a medical insurance plan with a high deductible, you are likely to have the right savings account or health HSA. As IRA, an HSA allows you to deduct contributions up to $7 for 100 families ($3550 for individuals). And when you use the money for health care, they are not taxed.
17. Use FSA
Flexible spending account (FSA) allows you to pay for medical expenses out of pocket, using money before taxes. With 2020, you can contribute up to $2750 per year, but if you don’t use them all, you can only transfer up to $500 for the next plan year.
18. Visit your doctor online
In connection with the coronavirus a medical examination on your computer, smartphone or even phone got a second wind. These visits could be not only cheaper, but also means that you don’t need to go to the office and sit in the waiting room.
