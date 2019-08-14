18-year-old daughter of a British millionaire was found dead in the pool of the family Villa in Mallorca…
In family of the British millionaire Rachel Clacher, the founder of the company, Moneypenny, the tragedy occurred. 18-year-old daughter the businesswoman was found dead at the bottom of the pool family Villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Apparently, Josie Clacher drowned, but details of the incident are not reported.
As informs edition Daily Mail, the girl early in the morning found in the water of her friends. But the alarm raised by the neighbor who heard the screams. He called the police and an ambulance, but to save the British failed. The doctors attempted to bring her back to life, but then pronounced him dead.
This month Josie was about to turn 19 years old. At the Villa she was vacationing with her mother and other relatives. The whole night she had fun with friends, returning home in the morning.
Rachel in 2000 founded the company Moneypenny, which is estimated to be worth over $ 120 million, along with his brother ed Reeves. The company provides services for “virtual Secretary”, taking phone calls in the absence of business.
53-year-old Clacher also actively involved in charity work, for which this year was awarded the Queen Elizabeth the order of the British Empire.
Rachel with Prince Charles
All millionaire has three daughters. Josie was an average of them.
