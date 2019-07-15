18-year-old granddaughter Sofia Rotaru continues her musical career grandmother

People’s artist of USSR singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently became the headliner at Atlas Weekend, admitted, gives instructions to his granddaughter in the music, says “social life”.

Now 18-year-old granddaughter Sofia Rotaru is actively developing a musical career in London.

“Sonia always consults with me and with their parents. She is very talented and hardworking girl. I believe it is in life you will achieve. She has a dream that will be realized.

As recognized folk artist, she sometimes criticizes and gives advice to Sonya.

“Some of the songs she wrote, needed a little tweak, but we did it together. Together we consult and listen to each other,” shared the singer.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.