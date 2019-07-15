18-year-old granddaughter Sofia Rotaru continues her musical career grandmother
July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
People’s artist of USSR singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently became the headliner at Atlas Weekend, admitted, gives instructions to his granddaughter in the music, says “social life”.
Now 18-year-old granddaughter Sofia Rotaru is actively developing a musical career in London.
“Sonia always consults with me and with their parents. She is very talented and hardworking girl. I believe it is in life you will achieve. She has a dream that will be realized.
As recognized folk artist, she sometimes criticizes and gives advice to Sonya.
“Some of the songs she wrote, needed a little tweak, but we did it together. Together we consult and listen to each other,” shared the singer.