18-year-old Kaia Gerber the copy of his stellar mother
18-year-old Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, who actively conquers the world podiums and gloss.
The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber model was taken from the parents all the best. Kaya from childhood grew beautiful.
Over the years the girl became more and more like his famous mom. Kaye began to prophesy a successful modeling career. And daughter Cindy started it. Those were her shooting in 2012.
The following years she began to lose weight, approaching the standard model parameters. To replace children’s chubby cheeks came sharp cheekbones, and thin legs and wasp waist caused many suspicions that Kaya anorexia.
But Kaya feels quite comfortable in its weight and successfully paving the way in the modeling business. In 2011, Gerber signed his first supercontrast — with Versace, and after beginning to work with other luxury brands.
In 2017 Kaya opened the Chanel show at fashion Week in Paris, and also set a record, coming on the podium 21 times at Milan fashion week from 18 brands, among which were Versace, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang, Fendi, Moschino, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Prada and others.
Of course, for a modeling career Kaya is not only the appearance of the girl, but also a stellar mom. Cindy shares with her daughter professional advice, and in the beginning of her career, personally selected with the proposals.
In 2018 Kaya tried his hand as a fashion designer. Along with Karl Lagerfeld, she released a capsule collection, which includes things in the style of young stars. Now Kaya is one of the most sought after models of today. It appears not only on runways and starred in the glossy magazines, including covers.
Kaye is only 18 years old, and then she will be ahead of the conquest of more than one trendy tops. Will be happy to watch the career of this beautiful girls Cindy Crawford.