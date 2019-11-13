18-year-old Kaia Gerber was in the network is known in Hollywood heartthrob (photos)
Popular model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the iconic supermodels of the 1990-s Cindy Crawford, fell in love with a famous Hollywood heartthrob. 18-year-old girl often seen in the company of 25-year-old American comedian Pete Davidson, known for many TV shows. Several times seen in different restaurants, where they are intimately whispering and holding hands. Davidson was seen leaving a new York apartment Gerber (whose family resides in Malibu). And Kaya called for the record one of the shows featuring Pete. She sat in the area for VIP guests, and her presence remained unnoticed for many.
At one of the events Kaya appeared with a pendant in the form of the Latin letter P — the first letter of Pete.
the neck model is the pendant with the letter P
The journalists of the tabloids wondering — how long the relationship will last Gerber and Davidson. Pete is known that changes women as gloves. So, he’s in for a relatively long time had relations with the daughter of the famous comedian and writer Larry David — Kassi. In 2018, he for several months was officially engaged to singer Ariana Grande. After a breakup with pop star, he started Dating British actress Kate beckinsale, who over his 20 years. After parting with Kate four months later, Pete had an affair with the daughter of a famous movie star and model Andie MacDowell — 25-year-old actress Margaret Coelli. They dated for two months, and the comedian even managed to get the approval of the mother of his girlfriend. However, in mid-October, they fled.
Pete and Ariana Grande
Pete and Kate beckinsale
