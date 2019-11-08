18-year-old Prodigy “real” was named best player of the week in the Champions League (video)
Rodrigo Goes
The young winger of real Madrid’s Rodrigo Goes voted the best player of the week in the Champions League at the end of the 4th round, reported on the official UEFA website.
Rodrigo scored three goals and made 1 assist in the home match against Galatasaray (6:0).
Note that Rodrigo repeated the record of xforward real Raul, who scored a hat-trick in the Champions League at 18 years of age. This happened in 1995-m to year. After that, nobody has been able to score three goals in the UEFA Champions League at such an early age.
