18-year-old Ukrainian Bilodid became a two-time world champion in judo
August 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Daria Bilodid
Ukrainian Daria Bilodid defended the title of world champion in judo, winning gold in the first day of XXXIII world championship in Tokyo. About it writes UKRINFORM.
In the ending of weight category to 48 kg, 18-year-old Kiev dinamoca Bilodid won the Japanese the Fun Tonako.
On the way to the final Bilodid took over Catarina Costa, from Portugal, Russian woman, Sabina Gilyazova the Spaniard Abelenda Laura Martinez and Urantsetseg Munkhbat from Mongolia.
The world Cup 2019 in judo will close on August 31.
Recall that Daria Bilodid for the first time became the champion of the world judo tournament in Baku last year, becoming the youngest ever world champion in judo. She was 17 years old.