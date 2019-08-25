18-year-old Ukrainian Bilodid became the youngest ever double world champion (photo, video)
From 25 August to 1 September in the capital of Japan Tokyo is the world judo championship. On the first day of competitions on the highest step of the podium went to 18-year-old Ukrainian beauty Daria Bilodid, who became two-time world champion in the weight category up to 48 kg (last year a young Kyivite, after the “gold” in Baku made history as the youngest winner of the world Championships in judo).
In the decisive battle from Kiev, who coaches the parents of the wrestlers — two-time European champion Gennady Bilodid and Svetlana Kuznetsova and the 2018 world Cup, won the champion-2017 24-year-old Japanese girl the Fun of Tonaki (1:0).
Note that on the way to the final Daria Bilodid, who in 18 years and 11 months the youngest ever double world champion, he defeated all his opponents with IPPON: 1/16 — Portuguese Catarina Costa, in the 1/8 final acting under the flag of the IOC Carino Zaripova, in the ¼ final — the Spaniard Laura Martinez Abelenda in ½ final — Munhbat of Urantsetseg from Mongolia.
Note that, in addition to Bilodid, Ukraine on world championship in Japan represent another nine athletes: men — Artem lesyuk (weight category 60 kg), Georgy Zantaraya, Bogdan Yadov (both 66 kg), Artyom Homola (73 kg), Kedzhau Nyabali (90 kg); females — Marina Chernyak (48 kg), Mary A (57 kg), Elizaveta Kalanina and Galina Tarasova (both over 78 kg).
Photo Reuters, Instagram
