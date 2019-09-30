18-year-old Ukrainian Maguchy created a sensation at the world Cup in athletics (photo)
At the world Championships in athletics, held in the Qatari capital Doha, Ukrainian athletes won the first medal.
A sensation created in the sector for the high jump young Yaroslav Maguchy from the Dnieper, 19 Sep celebrated its coming of age. Our compatriot has twice updated the personal best and set a youth world record of 2.04 m, taking the height from the first attempt that allowed her to win a silver award. By the way, by 2.06 m Yaroslav decided not to go, probably realizing that it is not necessary so to boost your results, and the best time to stay ahead in your career there will be many such competitions.
It’s a shame, but the more experienced Julia Levchenko, which has also pinned high hopes, failed to overcome the bar at a height of 2.02 m, and I ended up in fourth place, one step from the pedestal.
“Gold” was won by Russian Maria Laecken, she, like all her compatriots, under a neutral flag. Taking all heights on the first attempt, Laecken stopped at a height of 2.04 m — strip to 2.08 m she has not obeyed. “Bronze” went to the American Vashti Cunningham, who showed the same result as Levchenko, but spent for this fewer attempts.
Note that at the last world Championships in London in 2017, our athlete also won silver in the high jump — then the second was Julia Levchenko, and this medal was the only person at the world championship.
