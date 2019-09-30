18-year-old Ukrainian set a world record U-20 high jump (photo)
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslav Maguchy became the silver medalist of the world championship in athletics in Doha. In the final, 18-year-old Ukrainian set a new personal record at the third attempt having conquered the mark of 2.04 meters.
Also Maguchy set a new world record for athletes under 20 years.
Another representative of Ukraine Yulia Levchenko took fourth place with a score of 2.00 meters.
It is reported by the Federation of athletics of Ukraine.
The world champion was Russian Maria Laicane with a score of 2.04 meters. She conquered that height, using fewer attempts than Maguchy. Bronze went to the American Vashti Cunningham (2.00 m).
Recall that Maguchy with a score of 1.96 m. won “gold” on the stage of the Diamond League in Doha. She became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Diamond League.
In July, the 18-year-old athlete with a result of 2 meters took 3-th place on the seventh stage of the Diamond League in Eugene (USA). While Yaroslav established a unique achievement, she became the youngest jumper in history to lift the height of 2 meters.
In addition, Maguchy is the winner of the III summer youth Olympic games, which were held last year in Buenos Aires.