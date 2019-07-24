18-year-old Ukrainian swimmer broke a national record
Denis Kecil
18-year-old Ukrainian swimmer Denys kecil broke the national record of Denis Silantyev at the world championship in water sports in Gwangju (South Korea).
Kecil in the final of the 200m butterfly showed the fifth result with a time of 1.54,79, said Sportarena.
The previous national record of Ukraine was established by Denis Silantiev at the European Championships 2002 in Berlin – it was 1.55,42.
Also in the final swim the 200m butterfly, set a new world record. 19-year-old Hungarian Christophe Milak has shown time 1.50,73, and thus was broken the record of the legendary American Michael Phelps (1.51,51).
The world championship on water sports in South Korea will last until July 28. At the moment, the national team of Ukraine one gold and six bronze medals.