1800 false claims: the new Yorker arrested for immigration fraud
The new Yorker July 23, was arrested on charges of immigration fraud in which over the last four years were filed more than 1,800 fake immigration applications.
53-year-old Brooklyn resident Arlie of Luison was arrested by agents of the Diplomatic security service (DSS), which had a Federal warrant to conduct a search in his office, Fox News reports.
Luisana accused of 12 counts in the filing of false petitions for adjustment of immigration status to the service center Service, citizenship and immigration in Saint Albans, Washington.
Luison filed false form I-360 for reclassification in accordance with the Law on violence against women (VAWA). This act allows immigrants to become legal permanent residents if they have been subjected to violence by a relative who is a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.
According to the investigation, Loison pointed out false information in VAWA petitions that petitioners can obtain a work permit in the United States. The indictment stated that the applicants were not subjected to domestic violence and never talked about it with Luisana, they just paid him for immigration services.
Over the past 4 years, the detainee filed more than 1,800 fraudulent bids on behalf of more than 1000 petitioners.