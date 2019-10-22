189 stab wounds: the ex-girlfriend of Stas Beleckogo received 13 years for the brutal murder of their own…
The court of St. Petersburg sentenced the 22-year-old Elizabeth Dubrovin, ex-girlfriend Russian musician and showman Stas Beleckogo, to 13 years in prison for the brutal murder of her younger sister-a model, perfect in 2016.
According to RIA, the FAN, Baretsky, who previously played in the group “Leningrad” has stood up for ex-lover, calling the sentence unfair. “I don’t understand why a girl who already have stayed in “durke”, was given 13 years. I think it’s a lot. We have a much more brutal murder get less time,” he said.
According to investigators, Elizaveta Dubrovina in the night of 24 February, came to visit my sister and her boyfriend. 19-year-old Elizabeth said she had to talk to my sister and persuaded the man to leave to buy alcohol. And when he had gone, struck the 17-year-old Stephanie about 189 wounds brought with them a folding knife. The victim was also gouged out his eyes and cut off his ear. Elizabeth herself claimed to not remember anything about that terrible night. She was sent to a psychiatric hospital, but then acknowledged sane.
The sisters were raised in a dysfunctional family, where among them were five children. They were raised by a mother who used physical punishment. Stephanie and Elizabeth have addressed themselves to the guardianship and asked to send them to the orphanage, and the mother’s parental rights on them. The mother of the girls didn’t mind them being taken away, claiming that they were uncontrollable and calling them “prostitutes”. She said their childhood was interested in older men, and they both wanted a beautiful life.
Suggest that the reason for the murder was jealousy of Elizabeth to the success and appearance of Stephanie. Older sister imitated the younger, copied her hair color, used the same lipstick.
Elizabeth
Stefania
