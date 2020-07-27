19 best cities in the southern United States for life after the pandemic COVID-19
If you are planning to move to the southern region of the United States, you might want to consider one of these cities where there are many opportunities for work at home, and the cost of living is quite low. Edition of Business Insider has compiled the top cities in the South that are suitable for life after the pandemic COVID-19.
The analysis includes a study of jobs that could potentially be performed remotely, the unemployment rate before the advent of the coronavirus and the cost of housing.
The best of city and suburb (Metropolitan areas) in the southern United States for life after the pandemic.
19. DECATUR (Al)
The cost of living in DECATUR is 16.5% lower than the national average, which is 14 the lowest standard of living among Metropolitan areas in the South. The population density in 120,1 people per square mile are lower than in many other areas in the region. The unemployment rate to the coronavirus in the city was 2.4%, which is below the level in the USA, 3.5%.
18. Warner Robins (GA)
In this town 35% of workers can do their work at home, which is higher than in most Metropolitan areas in the South. About 74.4% of people spend on housing no more than 30 percent of their income, which is the sixth largest indicator of the affordability of housing among urban areas in the region.
17. San Angelo (TX)
The population density of San Angelo of 34.9 people per square mile (2.5 sq km), the lowest density of population among Metropolitan areas in the South.
16. California (MD)
In this city, 51.9% of workers can work at home, which is the highest rate among all metro areas in the USA. The city also ranked ninth in total expenditures per student in primary and secondary public schools of Metropolitan areas in the South and in the school district spent $13 223 per person.
15. Lexington (Ky)
The unemployment rate to coronavirus in Lexington amounted to 3.4%, which is close to the U.S. level of 3.5%. About 70% of people spend 30% or less of their income on housing, indicating the greater availability of housing than in many other Metropolitan areas in the South.
14. Charleston (West Virginia)
About 36.7% of the workforce have the opportunity to do their work at home in Charleston, which is higher than in most Metropolitan areas located in the South. Charleston ranked seventh in the ranking of the lowest average cost of housing is approximately $611 per month. The cost of living in this city is 13.6% lower than the national average.
13. Tallahassee (FL)
In Tallahassee about 43.4% of the workers can work at home, the city ranked fifth among the Metropolitan areas in the South. The unemployment rate to coronavirus was 2.9%, which is below the unemployment rate in U.S. at 3.5 percent in February.
12. Wichita Falls (TX)
The density of population in Wichita falls is 57.7 people per square mile, is the sixth lowest density of population among Metropolitan areas in the South. The cost of living in this city is 12.4% lower than the national average.
11. Harrisonburg (VA)
Weekly trip to Harrisonburg is 3 hours and 27 minutes — 19 is a short subway ride to the South. The town has a high total expenditure per student in primary and secondary schools than in most Metropolitan areas of the region, and school district in the metro area, which is home to the majority of students, spends $11 711 per person.
10. Morgantown (West Virginia)
Among residents aged 25 years and 38.1% have a bachelor’s degree. This is a higher percentage than in most Metropolitan areas of the United States, and 15 the highest proportion among Metropolitan areas in the South. The city also has the highest total expenditure per student in primary and secondary schools than in most Metropolitan areas in the region, with school district in the Metropolitan areas with the majority of students, spends $11 335 per person.
9. Lawton (Oklahoma)
Weekly metro ride Lawton is 3 hours and 13 minutes — the ninth longest subway ride. The city ranks 10th at the population density in this region was 74.3 people per square mile.
8. Jonesboro (Ar)
Jonesboro is among the top 50 metro areas of the US with relatively short weekly visits of 3 hours and 10 minutes. The cost of living in this city is 16.7% lower than the national average. Jonesboro also has a lower population density than most other Metropolitan areas in the South of 91.3 people per square mile.
7. Little Rock (Ar)
In little rock 36,6% of employees can work from home, higher than in most Metropolitan areas in the South. The city also has a higher total expenditure per student in primary and secondary schools than in most Metropolitan areas of the region, and school district in the Metropolitan areas in which the majority of students, spends $12 515 per person.
6. Charlottesville (VA)
Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Charlottesville 2.3% was below the national level in February. About 37.5% of employees can perform at home, which is higher than in most Metropolitan areas in the South. The metro area also has a lower population density than many others in the region, and is 132,9 people per square mile.
5. Essence Atkins (GA)
Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the Course of 3.0% was below the national level in February, which amounted to 3.5%. The cost of living in Essence is 8.7% lower than the national average.
4. College Station (TX)
Weekly trip to the metro area of three hours and three minutes is the fourth in length of all the metro areas in the South. 42.1% of employees can work from home in College station, which is the sixth largest figure among the metro areas in the region.
3. Durham (NC)
Approximately 46,0% of the employees in Durham can work at home. Of the residents aged 25 years, of 48.1% have a bachelor’s degree, which is the second-highest among Metropolitan areas in the South.
2. Fayetteville (Ar)
The minimum wage in the area underground, the level of prices for goods and services compared with prices in the U.S. overall, 11.2% lower.
1. Huntsville (Al)
Approximately 41.5% of workers can work at home, which is higher than in most Metropolitan areas of the United States, eighth among Metropolitan areas in the South. Of the residents aged 25 years, of 40.3% have at least a bachelor’s degree — 10 restoredi of Metropolitan areas in the South.
