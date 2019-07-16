19-year-old captain of Ajax will be a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo, his girlfriend will overshadow Turin (photo)
Molodoi the best football player of Europe of last year, Central defender and captain Ajax of Mattijs de Licht who was interested in the “PSG” and “Barcelona” will continue his career at Juventus and become a team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The parties have struck on hands, the player has to complete on 17 July, the medical examination and to sign the five year contract. Transition 19-year-old talent, who will speak in the Old woman under 4-m number, will be the champion of Italy including bonuses 75 million euros. The football player’s contract will specify compensation in the amount of 150 million euros. Salary Matteis in Turin will be (including bonuses), a record for the series And 12 million euros per year.
“Recently, during dinner with my friends we came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be like Cristiano Ronaldo when we played in the yard. That was when he played for “Manchester United”. My first t-shirt was also from his surname,” — said Matteis de Licht.
De Licht made his debut in the shirt of Ajax in 2016. In the three years he spent 117 games, scored 13 goals and gave seven assists. In addition, on account of his 15 fights, one good shot and two assists for the national team of the Netherlands.
Last season, Mattas together with the team became champion of the Netherlands, winner of the national Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and with national team got the silver medal of the League of Nations. In addition, de they say it sounds recognized as the best player of the season in the Netherlands.
By the way, in Turin Matteis move in with his girlfriend — 19-year-old model Anneke molinar, whose father Key molenar in the “Ajax” was twice champion of the country.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter