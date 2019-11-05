19-year-old forward of “Salzburg” is aiming for the “eternal” record Ronaldo: video highlights from around the League…
On Tuesday, November 5, on the football fields of Europe held eight matches of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League in which opponents beat each other 30 goals.
Group E
“Liverpool” (England) — “Genk” (Belgium) — 2:1 (Wijnaldum, 14, Oxlade-Chamberlain, 53 — Samat, 41).
The match with “Genk” was for the “Liverpool” 400 m in the international arena. As reported by Squawka, Liverpool became the first English team which reached that mark. Such a significant indicator of the team of jürgen Klopp celebrated a difficult victory for which
“Napoli” (Italy) — “Salzburg” (Austria) — 1:1 (Lozano, 44 Holland, 11, penalty).
Continues to score in the group stage of the Champions League, 19-year-old Norwegian Erling Holland. Having distinguished himself in the away match against Napoli, the midfielder with seven goals tops the list of scorers in the strongest club tournament of Europe. The Norwegian was fourth in the history of the Champions League footballer who scored goals in their first four matches in the tournament.
Slavia became the first team since December 2012, which managed not to concede in the away match of the group stage of the Champions League against Barcelona. Then “dry” vs “Barcelona” played the Portuguese “Benfica”. In addition, the Catalans for the third time in history failed to score in the home match of the Champions League team that performs in the top 5 European leagues (Spain, England, Italy, Germany, France). In addition to the games with Benfica in 2012, Barcelona has not scored Dynamo Kyiv in 1997 (0:4).
“I ask the fans a little bit of patience. People expect more from us, and we understand that, because in favor of Barcelona. We want to improve the game even more than the results, because we lead in the Spanish League and the Champions League group stage. It is clear that we are required to maximum results and people want more, “said Pique after the game that because of two cards will miss the next match against Borussia Dortmund.
“Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany) — “Inter” (Italy) 3:2 (Hakimi, 51, 77, Brandt, 64 — Martinez, 5, Vecino, 40).
Position of commands: 1. Barcelona — 8; 2. Borussia Dortmund — 7; 3. “Inter” — 4; 4. Slavia — 2.
Group G
“Zenit” (Russia) — “RB Leipzig” (Germany) — 0:2 (Demme, 45+5, Sabitzer, 63).
Lyon (France) Benfica (Portugal) — 3:1 (Andersen, 4, Depay, 33, Traore, 89 — Seferovic, 78).
Position of commands: 1. “RB Leipzig” — 9; 2. Lyon — 7; 3. “Zenit” — 4; 4. Benfica — 3.
Group H
“Chelsea” (England) — Ajax (Netherlands) — 4:4 (Jorginho, 5, from the penalty spot, 71, from a penalty kick, Azpilicueta, 63, R. James, 74, Abraham, 2, own goal, Promes, 20, Arrizabalaga, 35, own goal, van de Beek, 55). On 68 minutes, removed blind (Ajax), and in the 69th — Veltman (Ajax).
Defender Rhys James became the youngest scorer Chelsea in history of the Champions League. He scored at the age of 19 years and 332 days, equalized (4:4) in a crazy match against Ajax. Blue, for the first time in the history of performances in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe conceding three goals in the first half, were unable to snatch victory, despite the fact that the last 25 minutes, the hosts finished, having on two players more.
“Valencia” (Spain) — Lille (France) is 4:1 (Parejo, 66, from a penalty, Vallejo, 82, Kondogbia, 84, Torres, 90 — Asiman, 25).
Position of commands: 1. Ajax — 7; 2. Chelsea — 7; 3. Valencia — 7; 4. Lille — 1.
Wednesday, November 6, in the Champions League will play: PSG — club Brugge, real Madrid — Galatasaray (group a), Bayern — Olympiakos, “Crvena Zvezda” — “Tottenham” (group), “Dynamo” (Zagreb) — “Shakhtar”, “Atalanta” — “Manchester city” (group), “Lokomotiv” — Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen — Atletico Madrid (group D).
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter