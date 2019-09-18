19-year-old forward “Salzburg” became the third youngest player in the history of Champions League who scored a hat-trick (video)
Erling Holland
In the opening match of the group stage of the Champions League Salzburg the birthplace of Mozart broke the Belgian “Genk” 6:2.
A hat-trick scored Erling Holland. While all of their goals, the Norwegian scored in the first 45 minutes of the match.
Thus, Erling, who at the day of the fight “knocked” 19 years and 58 days, became the third youngest player in the history of Champions League who scored a hat-trick. The youngest was the Spaniard Raul, who scored three goals in 1995 for real Madrid at the age of 18 years and 113 days.
The second was an Englishman Wayne Rooney at 18 years and 340 days scored a hat-trick for the “Manchester United” in the match against Fenerbahce. Notably, the match the red devils also won 6:2. In addition, Holland scoring the first goal in the second minute, was the third in the history of the tournament player who, debuting, was able to score in the second minute of the match. Such can boast of Andreas Moeller and Elyakim Mangala.
And third, the Norwegian was second in the Champions League, who’s reaching 20 years old scored two or more goals in his debut match. Ahead Of Holland – Rooney.
We will remind, on the “gold” for the youth national team of Ukraine world Cup 2019 (U-20) Holland scored 9 goals in one match, set the record for Championships.
A review of the match “Salzburg” – “Genk” – on the official UEFA website.