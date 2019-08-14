19-year-old girl miraculously survived the accident with four dead
Football player of Kazakhstan national team (U19) Diana Kaidarova (pictured) was lucky to be alive after a car accident, which killed four people, according to sports.kz.
The company of seven people were returning from vacation from the village of Ozerki on the BMW X5, among the passengers was an 11-month-old girl. On the dangerous descent, the driver miscalculated the speed and lost control, causing the car overturned.
It killed four people, including a child and two football players of a command “Families” — 22-year-old Catherine Cabaeva and 15-year-old Elizabeth Tarchokova. Kaidarova survived her serious condition was taken to the hospital.
Diane needed surgery on the spine, which could not be done earlier due to high pressure. But now this opportunity came, and surgery will hold on August 14.
19-year-old Diana Kaidarova — a student of FC “Zholdas”, plays the position of defender. Played for Kazakhstan in the UEFA Euro 2019, has spent four matches and scored one goal.
.
Photo sports. kz
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter