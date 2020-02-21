19-year-old teenager, recognized as the best player of the week in the Champions League
February 21, 2020
Erling Holland
Forward Dortmund “Borussia” Erling Holland named the best player of the week in the Champions League, reported on the official UEFA website.
Take 19-year-old Norwegian has allowed “the bees” won the minimum victory over “the Bet of sen-ZHERMEN” (2:1) in the first match of 1/8 finals.
Just on account of Holland, which only in January moved from RB Salzburg, 11 goals in all competitions for the German club.
Recall, Erling was the first in the history of football, published in one draw in the Champions League, consisting of two different clubs. Before this season the tournament was a ban on performances of more than one team.