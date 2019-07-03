19-year-old Yastremsky beat at Wimbledon, the American of Russian origin
Young Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky (35th position in the WTA rankings) continues successful performance at Wimbledon, one of Miz four of the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of $ 49.4 million, where our compatriot for the first time in his career stands in the main grid.
In the second round to 19-year-old Ukrainian played with born in Moscow but emigrated in mladencheskoe age together with his parents in the USA Sofia Kenin (28), which previously courts do not intersect. Conceding on a meeting course the tennis player, at one time held second place in the Junior ranking girls were Trailing during the first set, Diane was able to show character, due to the powerful serve and aggressive reception to turn the tide of the game in his favor. In the second set, the American was able to win, but in the final set decided the only error Kenin on the pitch — the final score 7:5, 4:6, 6:3 in favor of our compatriots.
Thus, Yastremsky, who recounted his personal record in the tournament series “Grand slam” (informed young tennis player reached the third round only for the Open championship of Australia this year), joined by Elina Svitolina, who also made it to the third round, forcing the Russian to cry rival, and secured a 140 934 dollars in prize money. In the next round of our compatriot will have a meeting with Swiss Victoria Golubich (81-I), which in two sets lost to Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan (39) — 6:4, 7:6 (3).
