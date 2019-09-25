19-year-old Yastremsky created loud sensation at the tournament in China (video)
Wednesday, September 25, the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (27th in the world) held a match of the third round of the tournament in Wuhan, China with a prize Fund of 2 million 828 thousand dollars. For the first time in his career 19-year-old inhabitant of Odessa fought with a player of the top-3 world ranking — the second racket of the world of Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic, who won over 15 career titles on the WTA tour and has scored more than 18 million dollars in prize money.
Prior to that, Diane and Carolina met only once in may 2019, the Czech (then — 5-I a racket of the world) defeated the Ukrainian in three sets at the tournament in Madrid— 5:7, 7:6 (5), 6:3.
This time Yastremsky played the first set, defeating the titled competitor — 6:1. But Pliskova of those players that can “turn on” at any moment of the match what Dianne after the first batch warned her coach. The Czech player tried to turn the course of the fight, but the Ukrainian tennis player was ready for it. In the end a sensational victory Yastremsky (the first in the career of Dianne over a player of the top-3!) — 6:1, 6:4.
“First and foremost I want to say that I was in great anticipation of the speech at the Central court. To play here was very nice.
How I feel after their first victory against opponents from top-10? When I got to the court I forgot about who you play with. I was just playing with the ball, just doing my job. Of course, now I’m happy. Thank you to the fans for the support. I see that on the podium is the Ukrainian fans. It was unexpected for me but very nice.
My goal this year was to reach the top 20. Now I still have a few tournaments where I play, but I do not pressure themselves because of this. Just want to finish this season and enjoy these moments, but we’ll see what happens”, — quotes Dianne Yastremsky portal btu.org.ua.
Exit at the quarter-final brought the Ukrainian 59 $ 960. To the semi-finals Yastremsky challenge in the match against the winner of Petra Kvitova (Czechia, 7) — Sloane Stephens (USA, 15th).
