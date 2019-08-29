19-year-old Yastremsky has reached the third round of the US Open on Svitolina
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 32nd place in the women’s world rankings, overcame the second round of the US Open championship (US Open) — the final in the current season of the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
The match against Swede Rebecca Peterson (71), from the meeting which is in March 2018 at the Ukrainian were not the most pleasant of memories (the meeting ended with the defeat in two games in the final of the French tournament in Cagnes-sur-Mer. — Ed.) was to be held on Wednesday, August 28, but was postponed due to rain.
This time Diane didn’t leave the opponent a chance, winning five games on the Swede innings, and eventually won a landslide victory in two sets — 6:4, 6:1.
The victory allowed Yastremsky not only greatly to exceed its last year’s result in the tournament, when Diana was eliminated after the first round, but also guarantee a 163 thousand dollars in prize money. In the third round awaits her first career match against the best tennis players of Ukraine — his compatriot Elina Svitolina, who recently beat titled American Venus Williams 6:4, 6:4.
By the way, Elina after the third round spoke about a possible meeting with Yastremsky. “We never played together, never practiced with each other, sometimes we talk. I think that the game would be interesting, and in any case one of the Ukrainian players went in the fourth round, is also good. It is improving, that’s good news for her, she plays good opponents shows a powerful tennis. I need to show my best tennis, then I’ll have a good opportunity great to play this match“—quoted the 24-summer inhabitant of Odessa website “tennis of Ukraine”.
