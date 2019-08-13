1900-strong Battista Pininfarina showed his mettle
Battista Pininfarina electric car with a power of 1900 HP accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds, but to this day no one saw.
After the presentation at the Geneva motor show in 2019 Battista Pininfarina continues the evolutionary process from the standpoint of development and commercial strategy. In fact after Europe, the product of the Italian company will show at pebble beach for the American public.
The product is characterized by improved aerodynamics, which enhance the car’s overall design and contribute to the increase in the reserve of up to 450 kilometers. It is expected that Battista will be available from the end of 2020, in Europe, in the amount of 50 copies in North America — 50 and 50 for the Middle East and Asia in two versions, costing two million euros, which can be ordered through a small network of dealers specializing in luxury cars and giperkara.
To date the car has only seen in a static state, and a couple of times in traffic jams on the streets of new York. However, this is not what is expected from a 1900-strong “monster”. However, unlike the Italian supercars with a snarling V8 or V12, Battista was not able to provide such pleasure for the ears. But, it will ensure the reduction of distractions and focus on driving.
New images hypercar looks much more expressive than in the Studio. However, the history of electric Pininfarina Battista is just beginning, so the audience expects a large number of interesting and powerful shots.