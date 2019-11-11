2.4 million veterans of the armed forces of the United States are immigrants or their children
November 11, America celebrates veterans Day. Immigrants helped to protect the country in the military for most of its history. But non-citizens of the United States becomes increasingly difficult to become soldiers and get citizenship after service.
The General picture is that the 2.4 million veterans of the country were born outside the United States or are children of immigrants, according to the migration policy Institute (MPI) — 13% of the total number of veterans, says Axios.
11 November, the acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration USA Ken Cuccinelli will hold a special naturalization ceremony on veterans Day. 12 military personnel and veterans who receive citizenship will join more than 760 000 people who become citizens through military service in the last century.
According to the MPI research, veterans who served in the army before becoming US citizens, probably served longer than their counterparts, the American citizens. Lawful permanent residents, refugees, holders of temporary visas and even DACA recipients serve in the armed forces of the United States, among them are first generation Americans whose parents came to America from other countries.
In 2018, approximately 11 percent of veterans of foreign origin were women, compared with 9 percent of veterans of local origin. The average age of the veterans of foreign was 57 years compared with 62 years for those born in the United States, according to MPI.
In General, veterans-immigrants (aged 25 years and older) have a higher level of education compared to their counterparts born in the United States: they are more likely to be College graduates and less likely to drop out of school. Veterans-immigrants are also more educated than adult immigrants in the United States.
Households headed by veterans-immigrants, have higher incomes compared to Americans by birth. In 2018, the veteran immigrants had an average income of $ 91,000 dollars, compared with 84 000 dollars for families of veterans born in the country.
According to MPI, in the period from September 2001 to 2013 in the battle killed nearly 300 soldiers of foreign origin.
Over the past few years at 44 U.S. President Barack Obama, and now at 45 the President of the United States Donald trump — the citizens became more difficult to enter military service in the United States, and the veteran immigrants to become citizens. This year, servicemen often were denied citizenship compared to civilians. The number of soldiers applying for citizenship, also has declined.
From 2016, the defence Ministry has added more stringent requirements for verification of non-citizens who want to participate in the programs of joining the ranks of the American army, for reasons of national security. Were added and requirements for citizenship applicants under the accelerated procedure through military service.
Last year, the army fired more than 500 immigrants who had been recruited under the program MANVI. This program was created for the recruitment of non-nationals with the necessary linguistic and medical skills, but was actually frozen. According to the MPI, more than a thousand recruits received visas, and their legal status expired in may 2017, which puts them at risk of deportation.
Immigrants are denied employment for “arbitrary reasons,” said the Axios Muzaffar Chishti, Director of the law school at the University of new York.
“It seems that there are good reasons from the point of view of security to turn people away. There is a General suspicion”, — he added.
Even after serving in the army some soldiers-immigrants can be deported in case of their recognition guilty of crimes. A veteran of the marine Corps Jose Segovia Benitez last month hit the headlines after being deported from the United States, where he lived from age 3, to his native El Salvador in convictions. Some of his supporters say that, despite the sentences, the deportation was unfair, given his service in Iraq and a brain injury that he received while abroad.
Ordinary Russian America
They could not understand their grandparents, which all us military holidays and sometimes in the weekend — put on the Soviet order. Now — understand. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Russian rank and file America is not ashamed of his American awards, writes Kommersant.
How many guys from countries of the former USSR became soldiers of the army of the United States, nobody knows for sure. Probably somewhere in the archives of the Pentagon there is a complete list of servicemen with a precise indication of their country of birth, but the duty officer of the press service of the military Department of the United States to look for such a list has refused.
President of the charitable Foundation Be Proud Raisa Chernin believes that in new York now live several hundred Russian combat veterans.
“I’m in America for more than 30 years and I can say that neither in the 80s nor in the 90s, the boys of the Russian community in the army especially did not aspire, — she says. — Usually I signed up for the army to pay for College, to get a residence permit, or simply to be legalized in the country. Everything changed after the attacks of 11 September 2001. It was a real shock, many have seriously decided that the time had come to defend the country in which they live”.
The average mark Bronfman, immigrated from St. Petersburg in 14 years and serving in the US army, do not agree with it. According to him, the Patriotic sentiment is not in the first place.
“We had two guys from Russia and one from Ukraine, two from Belarus. So, two, including me, go, let’s say, for the company. Here and the money paid, and then for career it is useful to have in a personal service record in the army. Another wanted the world to see. And the rest of the reason is quite banal: anxious to obtain a residence permit, and then an American passport. The army is the fastest, and least risky path to documents”.
“Despite their form, they still remain Russian. It is easier with your real friends, they also from the former Soviet Union. Well, for example, we are among the veterans is an ordinary U.S. marine corps Pavel Morozov. Americans sometimes find it difficult to explain why at the mention of his name our start to smile, — says Raisa. — But seriously, that among these guys are the real heroes. Special forces captain Michael Tarlavsky born in Riga and died in Iraq, became the first representative of our community, was awarded the highest military honors in the United States — he was buried at Arlington national military cemetery.
Parents Tarnavskogo moved to America in 1979. After high school Michael began his service in the National guard, received a military scholarship, he graduated from the University. According to the contract, if the army pays for the tuition, the graduate is required to repay the debt, so together with the diploma of higher education Tarlavsky received and shoulder straps of a second Lieutenant of infantry of the United States. Served in Korea and Hawaii, fought in Afghanistan. Then in Iraq. The country’s highest award — two Silver star for exceptional valor, and three Bronze. He wanted to rise to the rank of General, so don’t hesitate to accept the offer to once again return to Iraq. Special forces captain Tarlavsky died 12 August 2004 in Najaf.
About the war the “Russian” veterans speak really do not like. Marine Sergeant Alex Pressman, who lost in Iraq leg on his injury says:
“I was wounded when we were driving to Baghdad to pick up medical supplies as well. The road is two hours, went out for a smoke, and I immediately stepped on a landmine. I tore off the left foot well and cut it a little bit… the Guys dragged to the car. With us was a doctor, but he didn’t even have painkillers. Called for a helicopter, after an hour he came, gave me painkillers and brought to a field hospital in Baghdad. There made the first step… After that in the States, there laid in a good hospital, one of the best, and already they have made three more transactions.”
Pressman came to America from Minsk when he was 17. And two years later enlisted in the army, though not even managed to obtain a residence permit.
“It was hard at first because it was a bad English… But of course, all helped. In Iraq I was somewhere in may 2003. Fear not, it was just a Patriotic mood, that we’re going to protect the country… We went with the guys with whom I have served, plus a couple of Russian friends I had. Just go with who you know”.
After Iraq Pressman created the Association of Russian-speaking veterans of the American army. But he still hesitates to talk about how in hospital after being wounded he personally thanked President George W. Bush.