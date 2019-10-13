2 minutes of exercise a week reduces the risk of age-related diseases
Spending only 2 minutes per week on physical exercise, people over 60 years old can reduce your personal risk of suffering from age-related diseases such as dementia and hypertension. This is evidenced by the new work of scientists.
That even minor physical activity can bring health benefits if practiced on a regular basis, said experts Obertasove University in Scotland.
Scientists conducted an experiment, which was attended by a group of people aged 60 to 75 years. All participants to the beginning of the trial had hypertension and was taking medication to stabilize the pressure. Volunteers for 10 weeks had to come to the gym, and practice on simulators in the two times a week.
The task participants had to do on the bikes. During the 6 seconds they ought to pedal with maximum force. Then followed the rest, and then again intense twist pedals. Thus, the total duration of exercise is high intensity each time you visit the gym, it was 1 minute. Two visits in a week – 2 minutes.
The experts stated that by the end of the experiment blood pressure of participants was close to normal.
“It happened without any changes in treatment or diet. We have seen that simple exercise helps to reduce blood pressure, and together with this can also lead to reduced weakness and the risk of dementia in the elderly,” commented scientists the results obtained.