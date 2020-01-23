20 additional sources of income that are gathering dust at home
Unused items collecting dust in your home, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. People tend to underestimate the cost of the items, but buyers are often happy to pay serious money for rare or limited things, says Jacky Danny, the founder of shopping service “Everything but the house” (EBTH). However, even everyday objects can find a buyer, says Gobankingrates.
Regardless of whether you are in a difficult situation or want to conduct a thorough cleaning, look in your house these 20 things you can sell online and in other places.
- Clothing
Most likely, you and your loved ones have some clothes gathering dust in the closet. If these items are in good condition, you can earn by selling them. One of the easiest ways to turn old clothes into cash is to sell items in a thrift store.
To earn more, looking for upscale consignment shops, next to which is a lot of pedestrians. In addition, you must figure out which brands and goods, the shop, and make sure that your attire conforms to the standards of the store.
You can also sell things online broker, for example, thredUP, which will send you a prepaid package to send your goods.
- Designer shoes and bags
If you paid big money for designer shoes or purse, which you now rarely use, you can return some of their money, selling these things on the Internet. Expert save Lauren Kreitman said he sold shoes via Poshmark for 50% off the retail price.
You can take pictures of the items that you wish to sell via the app Poshmark and instantly sell them.
- Jewelry
If you inherited a necklace that is not your style, or you have an engagement ring you no longer wear because of the divorce, you might think about selling these things for cash.
To ensure that you get the full value of their jewelry, think about how to pre-assess the items. You can find an appraiser near you on the website of the American society of appraisers Appraisers.org or sell them through online auction sites such as eBay. You can also sell them to the jewelry store or pawn shop, but before this is done, it is important to find out the prices at several stores.
- Computers
Many households have a potential cash from 400 to 800 dollars in unused portable computers, says Michelle Perry, an expert on consumer technology. Fortunately, the sites like Gazelle and NextWorth make it easy to change these unwanted laptops for cash.
Through these sites, sellers can know the price of the device, in addition, the delivery of goods purchased through this website, free.
Perry claims that you will receive the cash after sending the device. You also need to erase the data on their computers before shipping.
- Mobile phones
Used mobile phones — another technique which you can sell for cash, even if they are damaged.
“Most of the devices still have value, even if they are broken or damaged, if they are fully functional and have a broken screen or need battery replacement or button,” — says Perry.
Sellers can get $115 for the 32GB iPhone 7, which is in good condition.
Sellers can also sell old mobile phones on sites such as NextWorth and kiiboo, or place their phones in one of the more than 2000 ecoATM kiosks located in shopping malls across the country.
- Gift cards
According to CEB TowerGroup, each year about $ 1 billion on such cards are not used. If you have gift cards you don’t plan to use, you can sell them to earn extra income on sites such as CardCash, Cardpool and Raise.
These sites buy gift cards at a discount and then resell them at a discount. For example, you can get up to 92% of the cards in the Cardpool.
- Books
If you have those books you’ll never read, can easily turn them into cash by selling them online. First check whether you have any books or first edition books autographed by the authors, as these items may be a good source of money.
Unwanted books can be sold on Amazon. Scan your books with the free Amazon Seller app that reports the current value. It is important to note that Amazon will charge 99 cents for the goods sold.
You can also visit the sites like AbeBooks and Biblio, to find out the value of your books.
- Toys
It is no secret that children quickly outgrow their toys. Fortunately, you can earn money by selling unnecessary toys of your kids, especially big ones such as kitchen play sets.
If you have to sell a few toys smaller, they can be sold wholesale. You can get 25 to 50 dollars for a box of toys.
- Collectible doll
If you have inherited a collection of porcelain dolls from my grandmother, maybe it’s time to get them out of storage. In fact, according to Danny, people are willing to pay big money for collectible dolls.
In addition, people whose children were old dolls American Girl, can earn much more. These toys are highly valued on eBay. For example, on eBay a retired doll Molly McIntire is worth more than $ 4,000.
- Furniture
Earn extra money by selling unnecessary furniture that takes up space in your garage, attic or storage. Along with the sale of goods in Commission stores, which offer the owners a percentage of the cost, people can advertise a product on Facebook, Craigslist or OfferUp.
Blogger John. Mani money on Craigslist more than $ 1,000, including the sale of furniture. Placing a product on the website, he recommends adding a few images, putting all sizes, using key words such as brand names, in your description and after studying the prices of the same goods. In addition, you must be available by phone or email to answer interested buyers.
- Musical instruments
That guitar or drum set you bought a few years ago because I thought I would create a group, can turn into money if your dreams of rock glory never came true. John. Mani sold electric guitars, amps and accessories on Craigslist for $ 225. You can also sell musical instruments online through sites such as Reverb, which takes charge of 3.5% of sales, or through retailers such as Guitar Center.
- Sporting goods
Sporting goods such as bicycles, canoes and fishing gear, tend to sell well on EBTH. If you have sporting goods that you bought for yourself or your children, you can sell them yourself through Craigslist or OfferUp.
- Sports memorabilia
If you collect baseball cards or sports jerseys in childhood, you can convert these items into much needed cash. Signed sports memorabilia, in particular, can be a great source of income.
The more popular the player, the higher the price. For best results, consider evaluating your products to determine how valuable they are.
You can find an appraiser through Appraisers.org. One of the best places for sales of sports Souvenirs eBay is that many sports fans use to find collectibles.
- Antiques
If you have Antiques you want to sell, its value will depend to a large extent on its condition and whether it is rare and has historical significance.
Minor scratches and signs of cosmetic wear might slightly increase the cost, but serious damage price can reduce.
According to Consumer Reports, the best way to get Antiques for a good price is to sell it through the auction house.
- A work of art
No matter if you inherited artwork that is not to your liking, or you have purchased things collect dust in the attic, you can sell them for cash.
Regional works of art especially sell well on EBTH, said Danny. You can also sell your visual art through auction houses.
- Porcelain sets
If formal dinners are not your style, you can sell this porcelain set that you inherited or received as a wedding gift at a local thrift shop. Porcelain is a popular products sold by EBTH, especially sets made by Spode, Lenox and contemporary designers such as Ralph Lauren.
- Silver
If you inherited the trays of pure silver, spoons or other items that you don’t use, you could make money by selling them or passing them as scrap silver.
If silver has any historical significance or is made a famous brand, it will bring much more profit than if you sold it for scrap.
Simple silver items are better to sell to a thrift store or at auction and also to take as scrap.
- Savings bonds
You may have received or even bought savings bonds decades ago. In fact, according to the Department of the Treasury, savings bonds billions of dollars never cashed.
Fill in the form to claim lost, stolen or destroyed savings bonds through TreasuryDirect.gov.
- Spare parts
Small old or broken devices can have value. So you can sell parts on eBay. For example, holders Keurig K-cup can be sold for more than $ 20 on eBay.
- Video games
You can capitalize on video games that you or your children don’t play anymore by selling them online or in various retail stores. Sites such as uSell and NextWorth, buy used video games and offer free shipping. In addition, you can sell used video games at retail stores like GameStop who will pay cash or give you credit for purchases in their store.