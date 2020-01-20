20 American dishes that everyone should try
Americans are known to love to experiment with food and try to cook tasty, hearty and fast, reminiscent of Pikabu. Travel magazine Rough Guides asked what dishes are popular in various American States and built the list of food and drinks that should try each.
1. Cobb salad, California
Cobb salad was first prepared in the late 30-ies of XX century the owner of the Hollywood Brown Derby company with a very catchy name Bob Cobb. Every night he did eat dinner with a mixture of lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon and cheese. Today this salad in different variations included in the menu of many restaurants around the world.
2. Deep pizza in Chicago, Illinois
The idea of cooking not until the end of baked pizza originated in Britain. The pizza made in Chicago is the same technology, but completely different. Corn bread fried in olive oil until soft, and then it spread on cheese, tomato sauce, meat or other fillings. Try the famous pizza at many restaurants in Chicago.
3.Braised green chili, new Mexico
The best way to experience the culture of new Mexico is to try the green chili. It is grown and prepared throughout the state. In addition to the main ingredient – fresh pepper into the dish add tomatoes, potatoes , garlic, and beef or pork .
4. Roll of lobster, Maine
To cook the perfect roll of lobster is an art. Roll to roll can be fried, steamed or baked in the oven. Mayonnaise can be replaced with melted butter. Finally, there is a choice, tail or lobster claws to take for cooking. But regardless of what you choose, this sandwich will do fine summer evening on the Atlantic coast.
5. Maple syrup, Vermont
Canada can claim a use of a maple leaf in the logo, but it is in Vermont, not Canada, is one of the best types of maple syrup. Vermont is the largest producer of syrup in the US, but in General, there is about 5% syrup worldwide. If you come to this state in March, then it is likely you will be able to see how the SAP is collected for syrup from 100-year old maple trees. The taste you describe him makes no sense – just try it.
6. Polenta with shrimp and arugula, South Carolina
Every spring in South Carolina is held the international festival on cooking with corn flour, which is considered the basis of cuisine of the state. Polenta with shrimp, which is usually served for Breakfast on this festival is mandatory. Porridge is usually prepared with milk, and then add the oil and seafood.
7. Bourbon, Kentucky
Despite the fact that Bourbon can produce throughout the United States, about 95% of the drink is done in the “bluegrass state” of Kentucky. Corn whiskey, also known as “the spirit of the Americans”, in fact, was named in honor of Bourbon County, Kentucky. The drink is made here for over two centuries. Today, this drink known around the world, and in the state of Kentucky attracts millions to buy it.
8. Oysters of the Rocky mountains, Montana
Don’t think you have tried all dishes with seafood. Rocky mountain oysters cooked together with eggs of a calf. Sometimes this dish is called “Prairie oyster” or “cowboy caviar”. Mainly in Montana, it is prepared for tourists.
9.Steak Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pat Olivieri, founder of Pat’s Steaks, came up with the recipe for Philly steak in 1930. This sandwich is very nutritious. It consists of elongated crispy bread with slices of steak, topped with Provolone cheese sauce or drizzled with Cheez Whiz, and all this usually with onions.
10. Doughnuts, Louisiana
A trip to New Orleans won’t be a real trip if you visit Café du Monde, where you can taste good sprinkled with powdered sugar donuts. Worldwide Louisiana is considered a state of the doughnuts. Basically here to make classic donuts without fillings, but you can find donuts with chocolate and fruit fillings.
11.Soup of shellfish, Massachusetts
Boston – the city where I definitely need to try a creamy soup of shellfish, which is usually made of these seafood, potatoes, celery, onions and sour cream or milk. Tomatoes that are often seen in soups in new York, in the classic recipe of Massachusetts is strictly prohibited. Annual festivals, during which Boston restaurants compete to prepare the best soup of shellfish.
12. Iced tea, Georgia
During a trip to Georgia be sure to order tea. Here is served iced tea with lemon. Sugar is added at a time when the tea is brewed and syrups (e.g., peach or lemon) – after preparation of the drink. Perhaps this tea spoils the teeth, however, it is well, very tasty!
13. Key lime pie , Florida
Florida is known for lots of growing here limes, sometimes called Mexican limes. Traditional key lime pie is usually prepared with the addition of lime juice, milk and egg yolks. The recipe, which has now become the hallmark of the sunshine state, was invented in the 50-ies of the XIX century.
14. Fried bread Navajo, South Dakota
Fried bread was recognized as the national dish of South Dakota in 2005. This is fried in oil or fat in the bread is known as the food of the indigenous people of America. You can eat it without anything for Breakfast, or add chopped meat, lettuce and cheese.
15. Smoked salmon, Alaska
Alaska is known not only bears and snowmobiles. The most Northern state of the USA is also famous for its smoked salmon, which is caught here (it is forbidden to farm). Earlier Smoking was considered a way to preserve fish for winter, and today this dish is made the AK popular all over the world.
16. Corn dumplings “hushpuppy”, Virginia
“Hushpuppy” is not shoes. They’re balls of corn flour, deep fried, usually served with fried fish or chicken. They have a simple origin: the balls have become popular all over the South since the Civil war, when it was made as a cheap way to feed dogs.
17. Cream pie, Indiana
It’s hard to mess up cooking a creamy pie, as it consists of a very small number of ingredients. In addition to the sugar and cream should be added to the dough, a little flour and eggs, the mixture is poured into a prepared pie shell. He is also known as “pie bruiser”.
18.BBQ, Texas
In Texas BBQ is made from beef, usually from the neck. The pieces of meat previously rolled in pepper, salt, herbs and other seasonings. Roasted on the coals, so the cooking process is quite slow.
19.Tuna Ahi Poke, Hawaii
If you like ceviche or sashimi, try the classic dish of Hawaii – raw tuna Ahi Poke. The recipe is simple: raw tuna-yellowfin tuna is marinated in a mixture of soy sauce, salt and chili pepper. You can substitute tuna or octopus to add ingredients such as ginger, green onions or seaweed.
20. Pastrami, state of new York
Popular pastrami sandwich with smoked beef was invented in Romania. The recipe was brought to the United States in the early 19th century. The best place where you can enjoy a sandwich snack shop “Delicatessen Katz,” which deserve to be talked about: “the sandwiches are the best”.