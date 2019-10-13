20 awesome things you can buy at Costco
Costco is one of the favorite places of shopping in America, partly because of the wide range of products and services offered by the retailer. And under a wide variety of means that Costco does indeed sell almost everything you might need from basic necessities such as food and toilet paper, to discount programs for purchase of cars and guests.
Usually you need to purchase a membership to shop at Costco and take advantage of the offers of the wholesale club, the basic version which costs $ 60 per year. An annual contribution is made more than 94 million people to get access to the best products and services online, so Costco needs to do something right.
Edition of CNBC has compiled some of the most amazing products and services that Costco offers its members.
1. Coffins and funeral urns
According to the National Association of funeral Directors services, the average cost of a funeral in the U.S. is about $7360, and the average cost per coffin — from $2,000 to $5,000. But Costco has the coffins premium at a price of $900, and a selection of cheap urns for cremation.
2. Cars and trucks
You can buy or rent a car at Costco. Wholesale club has partnered with GM, which includes Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. Participants can choose suitable cars available at your local dealer, and get affordable prices for Costco members. Whoever buys or leases a car, can get a gift card from Costco for $700 dollars, if they pass a survey and talk about the buying experience.
3. Car hire
For car rentals Costco really the best place. If you are a member of Costco and make a booking, you can cancel your reservation without penalty.
4. Fine jewelry
You can also purchase unique jewelry at Costco. The club offers its members a number of expensive rings, necklaces and earrings, many of which cost much more than $50 000.
For newly engaged couples Costco also can provide many details for the wedding, including the cake, flowers and invitations.
5. Gasoline
Costco members can get discounts on gasoline, up 30 cents from the prices offered by competitors.
In addition to saving, gas station Costco is pretty cool. Usually you should know which side your car’s gas tank is, but Costco has extra long hoses that allow you to refuel from either side.
6. Glasses and vision screening
If you need contact lenses or glasses, go to Costco, which gives members discounts on all major brands and eyeglasses. In addition, you can check the status of eyes right in the store. Eye exam at Costco costs about $75, while the frames and lenses cost around $126.
7. Gym membership
Costco offers several discounts to gyms and spas across the country, including 24 hour fitness, the Spa at Black Rock in Maui and Mountainside Fitness in Arizona. Through Costco two year membership to all 24 hour fitness clubs is around $400 per year.
8. Check the status of the health
Costco offers many medical services at a discount for their members. Before going to the doctor’s office or local clinic, check whether the nearest Costco offering the same service at the best price. In some places, Costco conducts free screening for diabetes, osteoporosis and heart health.
9. Hearing AIDS
In many places, Costco also has hearing AIDS, which can be very useful. According to reports, Consumer Reports network offers a free hearing test, and if you find that you really need hearing AIDS Costco offers competitive prices starting at $1000 dollars per set, depending on brand and store. According to the web site store company Costco also offers a free clean and check of hearing AIDS, as well as insurance against damage.
Also, Costco gives you a 180-day money back guarantee, so if you have any problems with your hearing aid, you can get them back.
10. Products for home renovation
If you want to take on a repair project at home, you should familiarize yourself with the programs and discounts offered by Costco. A retailer there are a number of services for home renovation such as window installation, flooring, and many different furniture.
Costco also sells a variety of equipment brands, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, stoves and dishwashers. The network offers a two-year warranty on all their devices, and also supplies, installs and takes old appliances.
11. Protection from identity theft
If you are worried about their personal data, Costco will provide you with protection. The retailer is offering participants the opportunity to sign up for Complete ID protection service from identity theft and credit monitoring from Experian.
Participants will need to pay from $8,99 to $13,99 per person per month, and will receive a package with a number of services including monitoring of social security numbers and monitoring of the data.
12. Luxury handbags
Instead of having to go to the local Michael Kors boutique or Coach then visit Costco. Costco offers members between $10 to $50 discounts on the purchase of bags and purses from some of the leading luxury brands, including Coach, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff and Hilary Radley.
13. Mortgage
Costco not only helps with home repairs, they also have a mortgage program for members that will help to Finance the purchase of a home. Costco has partnered with First Choice Loan Services Inc. and other participating lenders for home purchases and refinancing.
14. Prescription drugs
Members can save even more on prescription and non-prescription drugs, by registering in the program for participants Costco (CMPP). This program, which is free for participants, is not insurance, but provides additional discounts over the already low prices at Costco.
15. Big Teddy bear
FAO Schwarz is not the only store that sells giant stuffed animals. Costco sells a huge Teddy bear for about $290, the size of 93 inches (2.36 m). The bear weighs a whopping 50 pounds (one-22.67 kg) and is made of synthetic polyester.
16. Solar panels
Costco members in 15 States can purchase solar panels in the wholesale network. They come with a 10% gift card Costco, and some programs offer participants an extended warranty on the panel.
17. Tickets for events and theme parks
Want to do something fun this weekend? Not sure if Costco offers the best travel option before booking the tickets elsewhere.
Costco offers discounted tickets to major theme parks such as Legoland and Universal Studios, and tickets to Broadway and passes for seasonal events.
18. Tires and auto parts
Costco not only sells and installs the tires, but also promises maintenance — including the balancing and repair — during the life of the tire. In addition to car tires, Costco also sells tires for trucks, trailers and ATVs. Costco is offering $110 dollars for a set of four Michelin tires.
In addition, if you take your vehicle through service centers that are involved in auto program Costco members receive 15% discount on parts, service and accessories.
19. Vacation
Costco has an extensive travel program for its members and can offer a really good price. Travel can be included free breakfasts, events, and more.
20. Greenhouse in the Victorian style
If you want to try yourself in the role of the gardener, by this greenhouse it is impossible to ignore. The retailer is offering two sizes, price starts from about $7000, a greenhouse with a height of almost 7 feet (2.13 m) consists of tempered glass. The pots and shelves included. Greenhouse delivered in pieces and requires Assembly.