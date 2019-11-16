20 chain restaurants where you can eat on the day of birth
Your birthday is not only a joy, company and congratulations and when you can really splurge. Knowing this, many restaurants offer this day of free treats.
Money talks news has selected the best options of restaurants that offer not only a free meal, and dessert.
1. BD’s Mongolian Grill
Join BD’s Rewards and get free food for your special day.
2. Black Angus Steakhouse
Join the Prime Club and receive a free steak dinner on your next birthday with the purchase of one dish for dinner.
3. Country Kitchen
Join E-Club Country Kitchen, and you will receive a coupon for a free meal in your birthday.
4. Firehouse Subs
Join Firehouse Rewards, and you will be able to celebrate your birthday with a free quote.
5. Houlihan’s
Join the mailing list of the restaurant and enjoy free access to your birthday.
6. Jersey Mike’s Subs
Sign up at Jersey Mike’s Subs Email Club and you will receive a coupon for a free meal every year on his birthday.
7. MoE’s Southwest Grill
Join the Moe program Rewards and get a free burrito in your birthday.
8. Red Robin
Become a member of Red Robin Royalty and get a free Burger in your birthday.
9. Ruby Tuesday
Join So Connected in the restaurant and you get a choice of free Burger or a free dish Garden Bar to your birthday.
10. Spaghetti Warehouse
Join Warehouse eClub and get free food on your birthday.
11. A & W
Join the club and get a free beer in your birthday.
12. Cold Stone Creamery
Join the My Cold Stone Club Rewards and get one free coupon on your birthday.
13. Del Taco
Join the Raving Fan eClub and receive a complimentary premium cocktail for your birthday.
14. Dippin’ Dots
Join the Dot Crazy! and get a free Dippin ‘Dots in your birthday.
15. Friendly’s
Join the Friendly’s BFF club and receive a free ice cream on birthday.
16. Gigi’s Cupcakes
Join the rewards program, Gigi’s Cupcakes and get a free cupcake at their birthday.
17. Planet Smoothie
Join eClub Planet Smoothie and get a free cocktail on your birthday.
18. Sprinkles
Sign up on Sprinkles Perks and get a free cupcake on your birthday.
19. Ted’s Montana Grill
Subscribe to the newsletter and you will get a free dessert on your birthday.
20. Yogurtland
Join Real Rewards and receive a free meal on your birthday.