20 cities in the US, where it is easy to find a high paying job in technology
If you develop your career in one of the STEM professions — science, technology, engineering and math — you may find that in America looking for such professionals only in Silicon valley. But a recent GOBankingRates study showed that high-paying jobs in technology companies all over the country, if you know where to look.
Edition has identified the top 20 cities in the U.S., ranked by the highest percentage of jobs in the field of STEM, which pay more than 80,000 dollars a year, along with the average annual salary for those jobs.
20. Philadelphia
- The average yearly salary TEAM: $106 489
In the greater Philadelphia of 5.62% careers it jobs STEM with paying more than $ 80,000 per year. Large employers — universities and teaching hospitals, such as the health System of the University of Pennsylvania, University hospital Thomas Jefferson health System temple University. Cable TV provider Comcast is also a major employer in the area.
9. Hartford, CT
- The average annual salary in STEM: $99 737
In Hartford of 6.26% positions take jobs in STEM, with a salary of $ 80,000 a year or more. Major employers in the area of Hartford are technology giant United Technologies, medical insurers Aetna and Cigna, telecommunications company, specializing in Charter communications and financial services, such as The Hartford and Synchrony Financial.
18. Trenton, New Jersey
- The average annual salary in STEM: $108 898
Perhaps this city is not the first place you’re thinking of in the context of technological vacancies. However, out of the total number of jobs in the region of 6.3% are STEM jobs with a salary of $ 80,000 a year or more. In the area of Trenton is a major research University, Rutgers pharmaceutical Corporation and Johnson & Johnson.
17. Minneapolis
- The average annual salary in STEM: $102 503
In Minneapolis many large employers with vacancies in the STEM fields. These include Mayo clinic, University of Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group, 3M Co. and U. S. Bancorp. In the greater Minneapolis of 6.37% jobs hold positions in STEM, which paid $ 80,000 a year or more.
16. Portland, Oregon
- The average annual salary in STEM: $97 664
Technology companies have found their way to the North-West Pacific region and has provided employment opportunities in Portland — now called “Silicon forest”. 6.4% of jobs in town falls on the STEM with paying $ 80,000 or more per year. A technology company working in Portland include Google, Intel, Oracle, eBay, Airbnb, Salesforce, and many others.
15. Madison, Wi
- The average annual salary in STEM: $96 035
Companies working in the sphere of high technologies, I found it here available land for the construction of large plants. Among them are: Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, which opened a production company; Bluehole, Korean gaming company, has discovered its first game Studio in the USA in Madison; Epic Systems, a company engaged in the technology of medical documentation, which is the largest employer in the private sector. The total number of STEM jobs in Madison, which paid $ 80,000 a year or more, is 25 200, or 6,43% of the total, although the average salary is the lowest among these 20 cities.
14. Baltimore
- The average annual salary in STEM: $105 514
As in many areas with a high concentration of jobs in STEM, Baltimore is a large teaching and research hospitals, including Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland. Other medical companies in the area include MedStar Health, Lifebridge Health and Institute Kennedy Krieger, which provides medical services to children with disabilities. Overall, of 6.77% of the jobs in the Baltimore area is STEM jobs with a salary of $ 80,000 and more.
13. Denver
- The average annual salary in STEM: $107 669
Denver boasts 105 800 jobs in STEM, the salary which is not less than 80 000 dollars is the 7,16% of all jobs. Centura Health, HealthOne Corporation SCL Health System, Comcast Corporation, Denver Health, Children’s hospital Colorado and Kaiser Permanente are major employers of STEM.
12. Detroit
- The average annual salary in STEM: $98 972
Given the amount of technology that most cars use these days, it is not surprising that in Detroit a lot of jobs in STEM. But not all of 142,000 positions in Detroit are employed in automotive companies. Ambassador is a company developing software for referral marketing, was founded in Detroit. Rocket Fiber high-speed Internet provider; technology training Institute Grand Circus; and the app developer Detroit Labs, all call the motor City their home.
11. Palm Bay, FL
- The average annual salary in STEM: $104 174
As in Detroit, in palm Bay, 7.2% of STEM professions that bring an income of 80 000 or more per year. This region is home to the air force station Cape Canaveral and the 45th space wing, air force base, Patrick. Work here, companies such as URS Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space Systems and Northrop Grumman Corp. All of them need staff STEM is, in fact, rocket science.
10. San Diego
- The average annual salary in STEM: $110 044
In the area of San Diego is more than 1200 companies specializing in the field of science, and 80 scientific research institutions, making it a hotbed for STEM careers. Research Institute, Scripps medical research Institute. The Sanford Burnham Premise, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer offer jobs STEM. In General, in San Diego there are 105 560 jobs STEM with a salary of at least $ 80,000.
9. Austin, TX
- The average annual salary in STEM: $109 006
STEM jobs in Austin with a salary of more than $ 80,000 make up 7.85% of the total, or 80 760 seats. Dell, 3M Co., Apple, Google, AMD, Blizzard Entertainment, Cisco Systems, Samsung Group, Oracle Corporation and Hewlett-Packard are just some of the companies operating in Austin. No wonder this place is called “Silicon hills”.
8. Raleigh, North Carolina
- The average annual salary in STEM: $99 773
Research Triangle Park in Raleigh has long been a hotbed of technology and remains so to this day. Duke University and health system, University of North Carolina, IBM Corporation, WakeMed Health hospitals 7, Cisco System, SAS Institute, and other companies engaged in the healthcare, technology and financial services combine to provide high-paying jobs in STEM is 7.9% of all professions in this field.
7. Boston
- The average annual salary in STEM: $108 180
Boston has long been a technology center, but many of the largest employers in STEM are not technology companies. Located in the city, major hospitals such as Brigham and Women’s hospital, Massachusetts General hospital and Boston children’s hospital. Universities such as MIT and Harvard, provide jobs in STEM, as well as Dell, EMC, Thermo Fisher, and Boston Scientific. In Boston, 9% of the professions — STEM jobs, which pay more than 80,000 dollars a year.
6. Durham, North Carolina
- The average annual salary in STEM: $107 735
Located near Raleigh, company in Durham have plenty of opportunities for professionals in STEM — in fact 9,37% of all jobs with high wages. Companies and organizations such as Research Triangle Institute, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina, Fidelity Investments, IBM, and GlaxoSmithKline, offered a lot of jobs in STEM.
5. Seattle
- The average annual salary in STEM: $107 090
Seattle has long been a Mecca for technology and distribution companies in Silicon valley, the region only increased its popularity. The city has a 9.64% of jobs in STEM, which pay more than 80,000 dollars a year. Major employers are Boeing, Microsoft, Amazon and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
4. Washington, D.C.
- The average annual salary in STEM: $111 710
The capital of the country offers the highest average annual wages for jobs in STEM and that of 10.38%, or 325 250 jobs. The Federal government is hiring for many positions in the STEM, but other large employers are looking for employees, including Lockheed Martin, Verizon Communications, MedStar Health, and Comcast.
3. Boulder, Colorado
- The average annual salary in STEM: $111 033
The average salary in boulder for STEM jobs, the second largest, after Washington, in a region with much lower cost of living. STEM jobs in boulder with paying more than 80 000 per year amount to 13.1% and is available in such companies as Medtronic, Ball Aerospace, Qualcomm, Northrop Grumman, Google and IBM.
2. Huntsville, Al
- The average annual salary in STEM: $105 533
In Huntsville, Alabama is the Redstone Arsenal complex, which is composed of objects missile programs managed by the U.S. army. Neighboring program Space Start working on a manned mission to Mars for NASA. This area also includes research Cummings Park, tenants of which are Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, United Technologies, IBM, AT & T and many others.
1. Lexington Park, Maryland
- Average annual salary for STEM jobs: $109 093
The area with the most STEM jobs that pays well. 22,91% professions here refers to the STEM with paying above 80 000 a year. The neighborhood is home to naval station Patuxent River and its associated companies, such as Lockheed Martin, BAE systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics.