20 exciting webcasts from around the world that will brighten up your quarantine
Quarantine — the time to relax and embark on a memorable virtual journey. On his page on Facebook travel Agency “Blue ocean” has collected a list of 20 interesting webcasts from around the world.
Choose what you care about and travel the globe.
- Abbey road (London street on the cover the Beatles)
- Niagara falls
- Bright wedding chapel in Las Vegas (especially interesting here will be after the quarantine)
- A nest of owlets
- Jerusalem
- Views of new York with the statue of Liberty
- Turning the camera on the island of Hvar, Croatia
- The Fremont street experience in Las Vegas
- Streets of Amsterdam (you can hear the bell tower of the oldest Church of the city every 15 minutes)
- Times square
- Tropical reef
- Sydney
- The beach with penguins
- Attacking bull on wall street
- Eagle nest
- Brooklyn bridge
- Rescue centre for bears in Switzerland
- Park with elephants in Bali
- The beach of the Caribbean island of Aruba
- The Lanzheron Beach, Odessa
If the camera is not working — it is in the time zone. Need to wait a bit, and the stream will begin again.
Will certainly go back to this camera again after the completion of the quarantine. Will be a very interesting contrast.
