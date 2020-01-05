20 facts about airplanes that will help to get rid of fear of flying
Not all admit it, but flying scared many. According to various statistics, 85% of the passengers in the plane experience anxiety of varying severity, and 10% can be called aerofoam. This writes AdMe.ru.
One of the reasons of this phobia psychologists call the habit to control everything and not to trust the world around them. In flight conditions, we are forced to do and my mind starts to rebel.
What are the stats
Interestingly, the greatest security we feel when we’re going to train. But train accidents occur more often than aircraft. However, they receive little public attention and become the subject of discussion only in the country or city where it happened. Almost all disasters involving civil aviation resonate throughout the world.
It is believed that the plane is the safest transport, but in fact it is not. The most safe to travel on the escalator, the plane, the 2nd safety mode of transport. You already imagined how overcome on the escalator, a distance of 1 thousand km?
The person who suffers from aerophobia, not comforted by the information that the risk of a crash is 1 in 11 million departures, and the probability of disaster is equal to 0,00001 %. But if you calculate that the probability of a successful landing is 99,9999815 %, it is quite another thing, isn’t it? As for the cars, then the odds of dying in a car accident is 1 to 5 thousand
It is believed that if the passenger is to sit every day on a random flight, it will take 21 million years to get into a plane crash.
The opinion that in the event of a disaster chances of survival are minimal, false. The result is a detailed study of serious accidents in the last 40 years, it became clear that in all these disasters, approximately 67 % of the people aboard survived.
Most people instinctively feel more secure emergency landing on water, and this opinion is confirmed by the statistics. The probability of survival increases by 50% when the aircraft makes an emergency water landing, even if it is not designed for such action.
Why are we afraid of turbulence
In the zone of turbulence most of the passengers start to panic. This is because people are afraid that due to shaking can damage important system of the ship. Experts assure: it’s unlikely, because the load on the aircraft when flying through the most severe turbulence is comparable to the load on the vehicle that travels on not very smooth road.
Over 120 years of aerial overflights in the world there was not a single accident caused by turbulence.
But to be injured when severe turbulence is possible, if you do not follow the instructions of the crew to remain seated and buckle up. If turbulence really very concerned about this, choose a place where it hardly felt closer to the cockpit.
Usually pilots know the areas where turbulence may be, and are ready for it. However, it can occur not only in clouds but in the clear sky with excellent visibility. Its main danger lies precisely in its unpredictability: the crew almost no time to warn passengers about the need to return to their seats.
What they say engineers
Suddenly fall from a height of more than 10 thousand meters was impossible. Under the wings of the aircraft there is a very strong pressure, so the aircraft can be put on the tail to rotate around its axis, downward, as if to let go of the wheel, the ship will just wiggle in the air.
To overcome anxiety, experts advise to visit the training simulators the cockpit liner. In this cabin, it is possible to simulate almost every situation that can occur in flight. You can learn how to hold the helm, set course and altitude of flight, check yourself in the list control check the pilots before takeoff and landing, see the work of the onboard computer, to configure devices and sensors, to release the flaps and landing gear. A flight simulator is a real cockpit by the fact that it is an important system with which pilots understand what is happening the situation of force majeure. And, of course, the training stall is not sealed.
What happens if you refuse some kind of important system in the plane? All the important details and connections of the aircraft, responsible for flight safety, are duplicated, and some are repeated three times. So when one of the connections comes into operation the backup system.
Suddenly the engine fails? If this happens, the plane will not fall, but will plan. Pilots are able to land the plane even with broken engines. Without the help of engines, the aircraft can fly 150 km, and the route of any aircraft built to the nearest runway was not more than 80 km.
What about oxygen and life vests?
The air in the cabin comes from the engine through a small hole in the rear of the fuselage. Compressed air, up to 50 % of it is blown out, and the rest of the passengers breathe.
The fact that oxygen in the mask lasts for 12 minutes, should not worry, because this time is accurately calculated. Problems with the depressurization of the cabin are extremely rare and are resolved in a few minutes.
Inflatable life jackets can actually save a life, although there is a perception that they are useless. In the entire history of their existence, they helped to survive more than 1 thousand passengers, mainly at emergency landings on water. Vests often steal them as Souvenirs, so the airline employees constantly check their availability and replenish the shortage.
Records and security
In the sky, like on the highway, it may be a “tube”. In airports, high-traffic planes can stand in front of the runway, or flying “in the queue”. But it is not a dangerous situation, because there is such a thing as separation: the liners relative to each other should be placed at a certain distance. The distance in height between the aircraft should not be less than 300 m. If the ships fly at the same height, the distance to the nearest side back and front should not be less than 10-15 km.
In the summer of 2019 set a new record for simultaneous finding of aircraft in the airspace. A day in the sky was visited by 202 157 liners, and at the same time in the air was 19 thousand, though this number does not exceed 11 thousand
Flight time is irrelevant for security. The shortest flight lasts 53 seconds. — liner runs between two Scottish Islands. The longest flight — a flight from new York to Sydney lasted 19 hours and 14 minutes.