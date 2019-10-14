20 financial mistakes: Americans throw money down the drain
Large or small, some financial habits that can ruin a robust financial plan and to leave people with empty wallets. To avoid such financial problems publishing GoBankingRates gathered the top 20 most unnecessary and wasteful habits.
1. Purchase in phone apps
The list of things on which to spend money, apps for smartphones have great place. These purchases 1.99 dollars seem to be fairly inexpensive, but they can accumulate, especially if you have children that increase the total purchase price or frequency.
Think about the free apps, or limit yourself and your family monthly budget which can be spent on applications.
2. Do not check the credit rating
People with a credit rating of the highest level are entitled to the lowest interest rates when buying a car or home. Over a 30-year period a quarter of a percentage point can make thousands of dollars.
Regularly check your credit history and fix any problems as they arise.
3. Dinner along with wine
Buying dinner with wine is expensive offer in the restaurants. Restaurateurs usually sell a bottle of wine about three times more expensive, and sometimes more. Search for restaurants, where you can bring your own wine or even refrain from wine during dinner.
4. Rent a car
In the statement of comparison of cost of cars for the 2017 game is on value of cars, discovered that the total cost of renting a compact SUV might be almost $ 10,000 more than the cost of buying a similar car.
Refuse to rent and invest the difference, and you will be able to improve their overall financial condition.
5. Ignoring the system of pension savings 401K
According to the report 2017 investment Advisory firm Financial Engines, every fourth employee is not saving enough to receive the full 401K. This means that the average worker each year leaves 1336 dollars on account of his employer. It’s all the same what to tell the boss that you do not want a salary increase this year.
It is recommended to maximize contributions to a 401K.
6. To dine in the café
The survey, conducted by Visa in 2015, showed that the average American spends about $ 20 a week for lunch. Per year to $1043. There is no need to spend money on Lunches that you can prepare food in advance and take with you to work.
7. The use of credit cards store
Retail stores are notorious for offering a discount to the original purchase, if you draw up a map of the store. Although, when you’re standing at the checkout, this discount is 10 or 20 percent may seem pleasant, still the registration is not a good idea.
Most of the shops sets huge interest on credit, therefore, saving 10-20 percent to be a lesser amount than the payment of interest on the loan.
8. The overrun of the limit on the card (Overdraft)
You spend the money to pay the overdraft? Three of the biggest Bank of America — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo — have earned over 6.4 billion dollars just for the overdraft in 2016.
Stop filling the pockets of the presidents of banks and set the overdraft protection. Or monitor your account to ensure that you do not spend more than is on the card.
9. Maintaining a membership in the gym
Your unused gym membership — even the fact that you managed to save — not very profitable if you are actually not using it. According to NPR Planet Money, attract participants who are actually not coming to training is a strategic step many owners of gyms.
For example, most gyms Planet Fitness can accommodate about 300 people, but on average there are 6000 participants. The reason this business model works, is that only a small fraction of members use the membership more than on a semi-regular basis.
If you are going to exercise, do not register, not to pay for the gym.
10. Receiving checks
Banks often charge fees for check if the account has insufficient funds, and pays the person that tries to cash or Deposit the check.
Make sure that anyone who writes you a check, sufficient funds in the account from which it comes, or do not accept checks.
11. Do not use health insurance
“Young people, especially men, often think they are invincible and they don’t need health insurance,” said Steven Fox, a financial planner working in Next Gen Financial Planning. “However, an unexpected tragedy such as a car accident or severe sports injury, can lead to significant financial problems in addition to others.”
Regardless of age, lack of health insurance can be costly. You not only have to pay out of pocket if you need medical care, lack of insurance may result in the payment of the fine.
12. Non-delivery of the
For people who still use cash, daily delivery can gradually turn into a tidy sum. Do not neglect your money. Instead, save them and periodically bring to your Bank to Deposit into account. You’ll be surprised at how much you will save with time.
13. Keep a joint budget together with your partner
Couples who do not control each other on the subject of cost, risk of ruining your budget. Experts recommend to create a joint budget and allocate to each the money for personal expenses.
14. Smoking cigarettes
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, to 36.5 million Americans still smoke cigarettes. A pack of cigarettes is 5 to 13 dollars depending on where you live. Half packs a day, which is approximately from 200,000 to 600,000 dollars over 40 years.
Leave this habit and save their money and their health.
15. Subscription to premium car loan
Obtaining approval for a car loan in the amount of $ 20,000 does not mean that your budget for the car is $ 20,000. The money should be returned. Costs should be determined well thought out budget, not the size of the credit line.
16. Avoid questionable stock in stores
Very often, stores offer promotions on the system of Bait-and-switch — a system by which buyers “lured” to the shop of cheap goods, but in fact it turns out that the promotional item is out of stock, then the buyer may offer to buy similar but more expensive item to replace promotional in most cases, this marketing ploy works and people buy what they do not need.
17. Do not plan your budget
It is easy to spend the extra money if you have a plan for each of your dollars. Of course, budgeting can be boring, but it can also lead to early retirement, if you implement it correctly.
18. Impulse buying
The addition of a pack of chewing gum in your basket at the checkout in the grocery store may not seem like much, but the usual impulsive shopping is what you need. For example, online shopping has added new tricks to encourage you to return to the abandoned digital basket, for example, by sending you reminders via e-mail and promotions, and to simplify the process of shopping, for example, offering a pickup from the store. These unplanned expenses can easily ruin a well-planned budget if not controlled.
19. Debt transfer credit card
Interest rates on credit cards with double digits are the norm, which means people who have credit, get a serious blow to your budget. Making the minimum payments we offer, you will continue to pay this high interest rate for many years. You need to repay your debt. Once this is done, please send the money in any other savings or investments.
20. To give myself money in the least
First you need to set aside money to pay for all the Essentials, and then for investments or savings, and only after it had already allocated to personal expenses. So you’ll spend less knowing you have a limited budget.