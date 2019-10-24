20 high-paying professions where you don’t need higher education
Currently, less than half of the population over the age of 25 have a bachelor’s degree, and this figure decreases with increasing level of education. Some jobs may require higher education, but opportunities are only available to those who have experience enough. If you are looking for a new job, but you do not have a diploma of higher education, publishing NYDailyNews have collected the top high-paying jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree.
Electrician
In 2018, the average annual wage for an electrician was $ 83 020 dollars. Depending on the company, the daily work of an electrician can range from maintaining power in homes is guaranteed to illumination of the city lights. For this post the required certificate of completion of secondary school or its equivalent, and training in the workplace.
Commercial pilot
If you have ever seen a helicopter or a cargo plane in the sky, is a commercial pilot doing their job. In 2018 they paid average annual wages of $ 82 $ 240. To do this, you will need the same certificate or its equivalent and licensed commercial pilot Federal aviation administration.
Computer programmer
Programming can be a activity that can be enjoyed only in the presence of degree of the bachelor, but according to the Bureau of labor statistics, employers also hire workers with an associate’s degree or extensive experience in this area. Programmers write code that ensures uninterrupted operation of computers and programs. In 2018, the average annual wage for this work amounted to 84 $ 280.
The installer or repairman lift
The role of the installer or repairman lift not for the faint of heart. The workers are often in limited, tight spaces, or suspended at high altitudes. But the hard work associated with high-wage: average annual salary in 2018 amounted to 79 780 dollars. Installers and repairers of elevators are trained, and 35 States request a license.
Casino Manager
Casino managers monitor the daily operations of the business, ensuring that guests and players alike a good time. The average salary for this position in 2017 to 83 $ 460, but in States such as Nevada, the casino Manager annual salary can reach over $ 100,000. The customer service skills and previous experience in industry is required for this position.
The postmaster
Postmasters are responsible for making sure your postman every day came to you with your mail in his hands. They are employed by the Federal government for planning and management of daily services, the postal service of the United States, while distributing the daily work among the staff. In 2018 the average salary of postmasters was 77 040 dollars.
Employee of the postal service
Employees of the postal service collected, sorted and delivered mail. Employees of the postal service working in the post office while the postman is friendly faces that we see at our door. The certificate of completion of secondary school or its equivalent and written exam — the only requirements for this position. Employees of the postal service received about $58 760 in 2018.
A correctional officer
A correctional officer oversees individuals who are arrested and awaiting trial or serving time in prison. The average fee for this work is approximately 44 400 dollars, and to get qualification as the necessary certificate of completion of secondary school or its equivalent.
Air traffic controller
Air traffic controllers have a very important job. They coordinate the movement of aircraft and ensure that a safe distance is maintained before and after takeoff. It is a heavy role that requires continuous concentration and attention. To get this to work, you must have the diploma of Junior specialist on the program “Academic initiative training in the field of air traffic”. 2018 air traffic controllers earn an average of 124 840 dollars.
Worker funeral service
Worker funeral service may not seem like a very good position, but this role gives you the opportunity to help a grieving family to find a sense of peace. Workers funeral service manages the details of the funeral and work in funeral homes and crematoriums. There are many requirements for this position, but higher education is required. Workers of ritual services must be at least 21 years old, have an associate’s degree in the field of funeral services, on-site training and passed the state exam for licensing. The average salary in 2018 was 57 580 dollars.
Railroad
The railroad unable to run trains, to coordinate their actions or signals to the train station. They also provide safe and timely movement of trains. The workplace training, certificate of completion of secondary school or its equivalent are necessary for this role. In 2018, the railway workers earned on average 61 $ 480.
Customs broker
Customs broker is an individual licensed by customs and border protection to assist importers and exporters in accordance with Federal requirements. At least 15 000 people have this job in the United States. To become a customs broker, you must be a U.S. citizen, who is at least 21 years old, pass the exam for licensing, you may apply for a license broker and “possess good moral character.” Average annual salary for this role in 2018 was 76 960 dollars.
Transport Manager
Transport managers are responsible for the safe transportation of people and goods by air, rail, sea or road. An associate’s degree in logistics or supply chain management and certification in the industry is a plus when being considered for employment. Average annual salary for individuals in this profession in 2018 amounted to 102 $ 850.
Private detective or investigator
Popular television shows such as “Magnum, P. I.”, falsely illuminate what may be like the life of a private detective and investigator. The investigators are doing exactly what their name implies: they get legal, financial and sometimes personal information. Most private detectives and investigators have a document of completion of secondary school and many years of experience and licensed in this area. In 2018, the average wage for this job was 50 090 dollars.
Transport inspector
Transport inspectors check rail, freight and aviation equipment to ensure the safety of goods or people in transit. This role requires a high school diploma. Transportation inspectors usually start with lower positions, such as attendants, and move up the career ladder. Their average annual wage in 2018 was 75 $ 330.
Operator gas plant
The operator of the gas processing plant is working with the utility companies for the monitoring of gas compressors and maintaining the pressure in the pipelines. The highest paying States for operator gas plant are California, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland, and California has the highest average annual wages — 101 610 USD. A high school diploma or equivalent and experience in this area is all you need for this position.
Assembling the power lines
During a large-scale power outages because of the storms of the installation of the power lines have to run at high stakes to troubleshoot. Therefore, the profession of installer requires the applicant to feel comfortable at high altitudes, where there is extremely dangerous. Installers are paid on average 65 $ 880 per year. In order to apply for this position, you must obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent.
Repairer rail shooter
If you have ever traveled on a complex system of trains with multiple lines intersecting 24 hours a day, you can thank the repairman rail shooter for your safety. They install, inspect, test and, of course, repair electrical equipment for Railways. These workers in California receive 80 $ 380, while the average wage in the country is 65 $ 750.
A police officer
Job description police officer can be found on every vehicle of the police Department: to protect and to serve. Police officers should receive rigorous physical training to end a training Academy and receive training in the workplace. The average salary of police officers in the United States in 2018 amounted to $ 380 63.
The examiner claims
The examiners for the claims earned in the year 2018 average 65 670 dollars. They assess and check the claims before payment allocation. For entry-level positions as a claims examiner requires a high school diploma or equivalent and previous work experience.