20 meters of tulle, stones, and feathers: how to create a wedding dress of Catherine Kuchar (photo, video)
Famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov legalize their relationship after ten years of marriage and arranged marriage in live show “Dances with stars z”.
For painting in the registry office prima ballerina chose extravagant outfit of the bride — translucent powder dress from Iryna Kotapska by Andre Tan. It specially for the occasion was created by Ukrainian designer Andre tan. Exclusive outfit took more than 20 meters of tulle. For transparent capes took 10 meters of feathers.
“Kate is very fragile and delicate girl, trying on a bunch of different dresses, I realized that I wanted to create something very light and translucent, perfectly accentuates its grace and fragility. So I decided to follow the trend and replace the veil with a stitched Cape feathers hackle. And of course I just had to focus on the graceful waist circumference of about 52 cm. We decided to create a peplum that is elegantly complemented by a Swarovsky stones”, — said Andre tan.
The ceremony was repeated in the TV show “Tantsi z with a stars”. Kate went to the floor in a classic wedding dress with off the shoulder veil. But in the judgment seat, she appeared in a new outfit — a short white dress.
Alexander presented to his wife a real surprise — a sensual dance. The fact that six months ago he was seriously injured and could not dance. After rehabilitation it was his first appearance on the floor. also Stoyanov gave Kuchar a huge bouquet of roses that she could not raise.
“In the beginning of our journey, and I promised you that you cry only from happiness! I hope you always will!”, — said Alexander.
Recall that Ekaterina and Alexander together since 2006. Five years ago they were married. The couple is raising 10-year-old son Timur, and 4-year-old daughter Nastya.
