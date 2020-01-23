20 new regulations in airports, which will affect passengers in 2020
If it seems that the queues at airports are longer and move slower, it does not seem to just introduced new rules for air travel. Publishing Reader’s Digest have gathered all the information you need to know.
Bombs in shoes, liquid explosives, the explosives in his underwear — it’s just part of the threats that the American aviation industry has struggled since September 11 2001, according to the head of the Department of homeland security (DHS) John Kelly.
But for each threat the DHS proposes new rules to ensure our security, including those which take effect in 2017 and currently are fully operational in all U.S. airports.
Safer air travel is now provided by law
Starting January 1, 2020, aircraft flying in most controlled U.S. airspace must be equipped with automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B), which uses GPS technology to calculate precise location, speed and direction of the aircraft, and transfers data twice per second for receivers.
It is expected that the new law will not only increase aviation safety, but also become environmentally friendly technology.
Real ID
Many people stood in line for hours to exchange their existing state driver’s license in REAL ID or enhanced drivers license. This is because under the new rules, which should enter into force on 1 October 2020, you need to have a standardized form of identification if you plan to hop on a plane anywhere in the United States.
More strict rules on animals for emotional support
Still need to think about new, more stringent rules on the movement of Pets that have already been introduced to major airlines, including those that are used as emotional support animals. The rules vary depending on the airline, so it is recommended to check the specific airline every time you travel.
Families do not have to pay extra to sit together
More and more airlines charge if you want to choose a place. But for those traveling with children, it can be either very expensive or very traumatic. “I’m calling family from across the country, telling that they are separated from children on the flight,” says Rainer Jenns, President of the Association of family travel, which promotes a family trip.
It is illegal in 2016, when Congress passed the Law on family flight, according to which the airlines must place any child under the age of 13 close family member at no additional charge.
Marijuana is still not allowed on planes, but …
Because marijuana is currently permitted for recreational use by almost 25 percent from the United States, although not in accordance with the Federal law, it is clear that there is some confusion as to whether it is possible to carry cannabis, say, from Michigan to mA (marijuana is legal in both States).
Currently, the transportation security Administration US (TSA) allows people to fly with products filled with marijuana, which contain not more than 0.3% THC and is produced legally in accordance with Federal law.
Compensation for delayed flight in Canada
As at the end of 2019 in the Rules for the protection of air passengers provides that passengers flying into Canada and out of it, are entitled to receive cash compensation if their flight was delayed, and for damage to and loss of Luggage.
For the loss of Luggage will pay up to $2100, for the delay up to 6 hours, the passenger will receive a $900 payment, and a longer delay — $2400.
Calls on the plane
Like it or not, but the technology already exists, the only question is when it will start. But airlines are unlikely to be allowed to call in flight, until you feel a significant pressure from consumers. However, it is projected that phone calls in flight are likely to be available in a year or two.
The issue of confidentiality
The facial recognition technology promises to be the latest ‘convenience’ in the air. Instead of having to show your ticket and passport, you just need to “show” his face to the scanner. This technology is already used in many airports, and by the end of the year its use is planned in 20 major U.S. airports. But there is something that you need to consider — by using this convenience, you give up some part of privacy.
Requires patience and willingness
“Money is a Federal grant allows more airports to hire more inspectors and purchase better equipment,” — said the expert of legal Affairs Randolph rice. As a result, new employees will use new and more sensitive test instruments that will lead to increased queues and increased waiting time of passengers.
The willingness of passengers to check can have a significant impact on the wait time at checkpoint security throughout the country.
Accuracy matters
If you haven’t noticed, the employees of the TSA are paying attention not only to what you’ve Packed in your hand Luggage, but how you wrapped it up. If your bag is overfilled so that the x-ray machine cannot get a clear and unimpeded view of its contents, you may be asked to unpack and put things in a basket. The TSA advises travelers to organize your Luggage and keep it in order.
Almost all of your personal electronics being tested
Currently, TSA requires travelers to place all personal electronics, more than the phone (for example, tablets, e-readers and portable game consoles), in containers for x-ray scanning.
The ban on powders
It’s hard to tell just by looking that you are carrying actually baby powder and not something toxic or dangerous. The result is the TSA now thoroughly explores powdery substance, and if the employee cannot be sure that the powder is safe, the traveler may be prompted to abandon it. It is best to avoid packing of powder items in your hand Luggage.
“Dense” food is subjected to increased attention
Now the TSA officers may ask travelers to take food out of their hand Luggage, especially if the food is “dense enough” to interfere with the x-ray machine to examine the contents of Luggage. What is the dense food? According to TSA, canned foods can be considered thick, as well as baby food. All of these items should be removed from your hand baggage and placed in a special basket for ease of inspection.
The ban on products in the form of a gel
As for hand Luggage, the TSA banned all liquid and gel food weighing more than 3.4 oz (100 ml), and also liquids and gels weighing more than 3.4 oz, which are not food, such as hair gel and gel pens.
If the subject can be poured, sprayed them with something and throw, it should be Packed in checked baggage or left at home.
Even a cookie?
In a recent flight from Sacramento international airport, Julie Xie, Professor, University of California at Davis, was asked to get a cookie out of her hand Luggage and place it in a separate bin to improve the quality of inspection.
You can also unpack all your food
Recently at Denver international airport TSA forced everyone on the inspection, remove all of your snacks and food items from carry-on bags and put them in the recycle bin. With the result that the waiting time averaged an additional 30 minutes.
Books
Books are not banned, but you may be asked to remove everything that you have in your hand Luggage and place it in a special basket for a more thorough examination. TSA agents can flip through the pages to find out, it’s not hidden if you know anything. This is even more likely if you are carrying several books.
Magazines
It may seem strange that the logs are currently experiencing increased attention from the TSA agents, especially because many magazines that fall on the planes, in fact, bought at the airport, but it’s true: the agent can scroll through your log to make sure there was nothing hidden.
Unidentified objects will not fly
Things that cannot be identified is prohibited to place into the cockpit. This means that the contents of your hand Luggage will be subjected to more thorough analysis. If you don’t want all of this happened publicly, you can request a private screening.
Preparation tips
TSA reports that the best way to ensure quick passage of the security verification process is to prepare:
- arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before an international flight;
- satute that you will need to be removed from cabin baggage before you pass the inspection;
- pack the items which are subject to increased attention of airport staff in the baggage No.
- minimize large items that you can wear to the airport, such as bulky jewelry, scarves, accessories, and if you put them on, don’t forget to take time and put in the cart to check. This will not only create less of a hassle, but also reduce the waiting time in the queue.