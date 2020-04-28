20 occupations with the highest risk of infection with coronavirus
The centers for control and prevention (CDC) recommends social distancing as the most effective way to protect themselves from infection with coronavirus, but for some workers it is impossible. Many professionals require personal contact to perform their job duties, placing these people at high risk of infection with the coronavirus and other infections, says GOBankingRates.
Overall, health care workers are most at risk — they have personal contact every day, they often meet people with the coronavirus. Those who render help for the elderly, are particularly at risk because they work with populations that are more vulnerable to COVID-19. But not only the employees health at risk daily. Before the closing of the schools the teachers worked face-to-face with students, and service workers, including cashiers and fast food employees also regularly expose themselves to potential infections.
The project used the data on the basis of three factors: (1) to the extent the work requires contact with other people; (2) if the work requires execution of tasks in the vicinity of people; and (3) how often job require exposure to hazardous conditions. Points in the risk assessment ranged from 0 to 100, where 100 is the highest risk.
It is obvious that some jobs pose more risk than others. Here are 20 of the most dangerous professions are often at risk of Contracting coronavirus. The list also include teachers, pharmacists, kindergarten teachers, prison officers, beauticians, hairdressers, firefighters, and more — full list here.
20. Flight attendants
- Risk assessment: 75,6
- Average income: $56 000
- The number of employees in the U.S.: 118 770
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
19. Therapists
- Risk assessment: 77,7
- Average income: $84 270
- The number of workers in the US: 126 900
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
18. Physiotherapists
- Risk assessment: 78,6
- Average income: $87 930
- The number of employees in the United States: 228 600
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
17. Assistants physiotherapists
- Risk assessment at 79.3
- Average income: $58 040
- The number of workers in the US: 94 250
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
16. Paramedics and laboratory technicians of the departments of cardiovascular pathology
- Risk assessment at 79.3
- Average income: $56 850
- The number of workers in the US: 56 560
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
15. Interns in General practice
- Risk assessment: 79,8
- Average income: $194 500
- The number of workers in the US: 37 820
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
14. Assistants General practitioners
- Risk assessment: 80,0
- Average income: $108 610
- The number of employees in the United States: 114 710
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
13. Assistants physical therapist
- Risk assessment: 80,3
- Average income: $26 240
- The number of employees in the United States: 47 260
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
12. Specialists in ultrasonic echography
- Risk assessment: 80,4
- Average income: $72 510
- The number of employees in the United States: 71 130
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
11. Paramedics surgical departments
- Risk assessment: 80,6
- Average income: $47 300
- The number of employees in the United States: 110 160
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
10. Licensed nurses and sisters-the governess
- Risk assessment: 82,1
- Average income: $46 240
- The number of employees in the U.S.: 701 690
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
9. Technicians radiology departments
- Risk assessment: 84,1
- Average income: $59 520
- The number of employees in the United States: 205 590
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
8. Pulmonologists
- Risk assessment: 84,2
- Average income: $60 280
- The number of workers in the US: 129 600
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
7. Registered nurses
- Risk assessment: 86,1
- Average income: $71 730
- The number of employees in U.S.: 2 951 960
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
6. General practitioners and family physicians
- Risk assessment: 90,1
- Average income: $201 100
- The number of employees in the United States: 114 130
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
5. The nurses (assistants in nursing)
- Risk assessment: 90,2
- Average income: $28 060
- The number of employees in USA: 50 100
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
4. Dentists General practice
- Risk assessment: 92,1
- Average income: $151 850
- The number of employees in the United States: 113 000
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
3. Assistants dentists
- Risk assessment: 92,5
- Average income: $38 660
- The number of employees in the United States: 341 060
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
2. Laboratory of pulmonology offices
- Risk assessment: 95,0
- Average income: $60 280
- The number of workers in the US: 129 600
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
1. Dental hygienists
- Risk assessment: 99,7
- Average revenue: $74 820
- The number of employees in the U.S.: 215 150
- The status during a pandemic: the U.S. government considers significant activity.
bookmark