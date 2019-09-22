20 professions where you can earn $60 thousand right after College
Job that pays $60,000 per year right after graduation from College, could give a boost to your financial future. Getting a better paying job after College without experience will also make it easier to manage costs, but what profession are paid?
Earning about $60,000 a year, you will be able to live comfortably in some large US cities such as Cleveland and El Paso (TX).
GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of labor statistics to find the average occupation wage in 2018 $60,000 or more, for which the maximum required bachelor’s degree, and created a list of 20 professions that are suitable for College graduates. Data does not include jobs where the teaching is in the workplace or jobs with experience. Find out what you have options for career growth if you are interested in some of the highest paid entry level jobs.
- Specialist in public relations
The average yearly salary 2018: $60 000.
If you like to write and be seen, work in the field of public relations may be of interest to you. To become a specialist in public relations usually requires a bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications, English, business or journalism.
People in this job are responsible for creating and maintaining a positive public image for clients, which they represent. One of the main requirements to the job is ensuring the client communication by drafting press releases, their distribution to the media and to resolve related issues. The projected rate of employment growth for specialists in public relations from 2016 to 2026 9%, slightly better than the average growth for all occupations at 7%.
- Respiratory therapist
The average yearly salary 2018: $60 280.
Respiratory therapists need a minimum degree of Junior specialist, but some employers may require a bachelor’s degree in the field of respiratory therapy. These medical professionals are licensed in every US state except Alaska.
Their main duty is to care for patients who have trouble breathing — often from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or emphysema. Projected employment growth for this profession in the period from 2016 to 2026 will amount to 23%, much faster than the average for all occupations.
- A high school teacher
The average yearly salary 2018: $60 320.
Projected employment growth of teachers in secondary schools in the period from 2016 to 2026 will amount to 8%, which is about average compared to other professions. To become a secondary school teacher, you will need at least a bachelor’s degree, if you want to teach in a public school.
In most States, secondary school teachers have academic experience in the subject they will teach, for example, English or history. Some States even ask the teachers of the senior classes to obtain a master’s degree. All US States require that teachers be licensed or certified in accordance with the selected level of learning.
- Specialist recruitment
The average yearly salary 2018: $60 880.
Another version of the work for $60,000 per year — specialist personnel. Specialists in human resources is entrusted with recruitment, selection and interview of applicants. In addition, they are responsible for conducting orientation for new employees and addressing issues related to compensation and benefits. To become a HR person, you usually requires a bachelor’s degree in human resources, business or similar field.
Professional associations such as the Society for human resource management, offer certification programs for professional staff, and some employers prefer or require certification. Employment growth in this profession from 2016 to 2026 is projected at 7% — the average for all occupations.
- Scientist for nature protection or Forester
The average yearly salary 2018: $61 330.
Become a scientist for nature protection or Forester is another career path and work that pays more than $60,000 per year. As a rule, you must have a bachelor’s degree in forestry or related fields such as agricultural science and ecology.
It is projected that the employment growth in these occupations will be 6% in the period from 2016 to 2026, which is about as fast as average growth in comparison with other works.
- Film and video editor
The average yearly salary 2018: $650 62.
Film and video editors spend most of their time working in the Studio or office. Those who work in the film industry, often have pockets of time between when they have to look for a job. Most of these types of positions require a bachelor’s degree related to film or broadcasting.
Requires understanding of cameras and specialized software for editing. According to forecasts, in the period from 2016 to 2026 the job growth in this field will rise by 13%.
- Specialist in the analysis of work, compensation and benefits
The average yearly salary 2018: $63 000.
Technicians are responsible for the program of compensations and benefits in the workplace. In addition, they are required to analyze job descriptions to determine salaries. To become a professional in this field requires a bachelor’s degree in areas such as human resources, business administration, Finance or communication. The growth rate of jobs in the period from 2016 to 2026 is estimated at 9%.
- Analyst market research
The average yearly salary 2018: $120 63.
Analysts market research conduct research and study market conditions to help companies in their marketing. To become an analyst for the market research, you typically need a bachelor’s degree in market research or related field.
However, this post also accept those who have experience in statistics, mathematics or computer science. The certification is voluntary. Forecast of employment growth in the period from 2016 to 2026 is 23% — much faster than average.
- Zoologist or wildlife biologist
The average yearly salary 2018: $63 420.
As a zoologist or wildlife biologist, you can work in the office, laboratory or outdoors. For those involved in the field work may require travel around the world to remote places with different weather conditions.
Need to obtain a bachelor’s degree for entry-level positions. Requires a master’s degree for positions connected with advanced research or scientific work, as well as the degree of doctor of philosophy to participate in independent research. Employment growth in this area in the period from 2016 to 2026 is projected at 8%.
- Food scientist or agricultural industry
The average yearly salary 2018: $64 020.
Scientist in the field of agriculture and food industry requires at least a bachelor’s degree, although many receive degrees. Before they conduct research related to improving security and productivity in agriculture, the food industry or the pharmaceutical industry. From 2016 to 2026 the job growth in this field is projected at 7%.
- Technician avionics
The average yearly salary 2018: $140 64.
Experts on avionics usually get an associate’s degree prior to enrolling in the school of technicians for maintenance, approved by the Federal aviation administration (FAA).
The FAA offers, and requires special certification to work with the body and engine, and employers may prefer to had both types. In General, an avionics specialist working full time, and overtime and weekends are typical for this profession. According to forecasts, in the period from 2016 to 2026 employment growth in this region will be 5%.
- Master in electrical engineering or electronics
The average yearly salary 2018: $64 330.
To become a technician electrical engineering or electronics, you usually need to obtain an associate’s degree in a technical Institute or College. Certification is not mandatory. These professionals help to electrical engineers and electronic engineers to solve the associated tasks of design and development. These tasks include customizing, testing and equipment repair. The projected rate of employment growth is below average compared to all occupations, accounting for only 2%.
- Cartographer or photographer
The average yearly salary 2018: $64 430.
Cartographers and photogrammetrists mandated to collect, measure, and interpret geographic data to develop and update maps and charts, which are used for regional planning, for educational purposes and in emergency situations.
To get one of those high-paying positions require a bachelor’s degree in cartography, geography, geodesy and Geology. In some States you need a license as a surveyor or photographer. Employment growth is projected at 19%.
- Industrial designer
The average yearly salary 2018: $66 590.
4% — forecasted growth of jobs for industrial designers. These professionals are tasked to develop a wide range of concepts of products taking into account functionality, aesthetics, usability, and cost of production. For work of initial level in this field typically requires a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, engineering or architecture.
- Technician aerospace engineering and operation
The average yearly salary 2018: $67 010.
To become a specialist aerospace design and operation, required a degree in engineering technology. Completion of vocational program in robotics and engineering or computer programming may also be acceptable. Working environment in this region include industrial or manufacturing plants, laboratories and offices. The projected increase in the number of jobs from 2016 to 2026 will amount to 7% and will be as fast as the average for all occupations.
- Web developer
The average yearly salary 2018: $69 430.
A web developer designs and creates websites, paying particular attention to technical aspects such as the speed and throughput of traffic. Approximately one in six web developer self-employed, whereas others work in industries such as jurnalistika and advertising.
As a rule, requires knowledge of programming and design, and educational requirements such as an associate’s degree or bachelor’s may vary depending on the volume of work performed. Some web developers, however, build a successful career without an academic degree, relying only on a College diploma and practical experience.
- Accountant or auditor
The average yearly salary 2018: $70 500.
A bachelor’s degree in accounting or related fields typical of an accountant or auditor entry level. Accountants can also obtain certified public accounting powers to gain an advantage on the labour market.
Most accountants and auditors are the employees working full-time, with an increased number of hours in certain periods of the year such as tax season. In the period from 2016 to 2026 employment growth is projected at 10% — faster than average for all occupations.
- The ecologist
The average yearly salary 2018: $130 71.
Environmentalists are responsible for the analysis of environmental issues and develop successful solutions. Environmental problems usually include a negative effect of society on the system of the environment or environmental conditions that lead to negative consequences for human health.
To become an ecologist typically requires a bachelor’s degree in the field of environmental Sciences. The increase in the number of jobs in this region in the period from 2016 to 2026 is projected at 11%.
Ann arbor (mi), is one of the best places to live if you have a degree in ecology.
- Microbiologist
The average yearly salary 2018: $71 650.
Microbiologists work in laboratory and office conditions, studying microbes, such as bacteria, algae and viruses, to determine how they thrive and interact in the environment.
A bachelor’s degree in Microbiology or related fields is required for initial positions. Independent research positions typically require a PhD. Average employment growth in this field is projected at 8%, which is the fastest average for all occupations in the period from 2016 to 2026.
- Nurse
The average annual salary in 2018: 71 730 dollars
If you are interested in paid work, a career as a nurse can be considered one of the best entry-level job because of her average annual salary.Nurses can work in different settings, including hospitals, doctors ‘ offices, institutions for nursing care or clinic.
To become a nurse, you can choose one of three educational paths: a bachelor of science degree in nursing, an associate’s degree in nursing or diploma approved program care. In addition, all US States require nurses the exam for a license of the National Council. Employment growth in this profession from 2016 to 2026 is projected at 15%, much faster than the average for all occupations.