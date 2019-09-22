20 secrets of buying a car, only known to the dealers
Buy a new or used car always takes a lot of time, nerves and money.
To simplify this process, the publication Time has gathered 20 secrets of buying cars, used dealers.
1. Pay cash
If you buy a used car from a private seller, then payment in cash will allow you to negotiate a significant discount. In addition, you don’t have to spend the extra money to pay interest on a credit card.
2. Explore the bonus program for credit cards
If you decide to pay with a card, carefully review the terms of the bonus program on it, because often it can be not only cash back or bonuses, but the real discounts on the purchase of cars, about which you did not know, because the auto — not a very frequent purchase.
3. Don’t pay more that $ 500 over invoice
If you do not buy too expensive car, offer the dealer $ 100 over invoice would be enough for expensive cars, you can offer $ 500. If your dealer refuses to work with this proposal, you can safely go in search of another — the market is full of sellers that will agree to such a deal.
4. Make a purchase through the manufacturer’s website
If you want to buy a new car, the best way is to go to the manufacturer site to choose a car, including equipment and color, and to inquire, what are the conditions of sale of cars offered by local dealers. This method will save you time and money.
Due to competition between dealers and each of them will try to offer you the best price.
5. Give them another chance to accept your offer
If you made an offer to the seller, but he is in no hurry to accept it, it is better to get up and leave. If you are stopped, you can give them just one more chance to accept your offer.
6. Search for private payment methods auto
If cash payment is not your option, don’t settle for the credit offer the dealer better to look for the option of car loan yourself, so you can avoid the markups and inflated percentages that typically offer dealers.
7. Beware of additional services
When you and the seller agree on price on a car, you will be asked to go to the Manager, whose only task, at first glance, to be documents. In fact, these people in the offices of the dealers work on Commission from the sale of accessories for your auto that you want is not all. If you are interested in one of his sentences, remember that relative prices can be traded.
8. Just ask for the final price
Dealers sometimes indicate a low price on the car, excluding from it the cost of the necessary things that are included, but paid extra, so ask him just to call the final price, to avoid wasting time at the auction and explanation.
9. Keep the value of their old car in the secret
If your dealer will ask you how much you intend to sell or exchange your old car, just tell him that it is not going to do that. This may not be entirely true, but it will allow you to avoid trading for this reason. But when you already agreed on a final price for a new car, ask him what discount he is prepared to offer in exchange for old car. It’s likely to be below market, but still you will avoid attempts to manipulate you in discussions of the price of a new car.
10. Buy less popular models
Car buying less popular brands will be more profitable because the price on them below.
11. Examine the extended warranty
When buying car sellers often offer an extended warranty that costs more and promises an extended list of services for security and maintenance. According to studies, in most cases, paying for an extended warranty, the owner of a car does not use the additional capabilities contained in it.
12. Write letters to the sellers direct email address
If you write to the seller at his direct address, then you can play competition — put in the public copy sellers from other companies, that they may see with whom you compete. In a letter to inform that I picked out the car, the equipment and the model, specify the date until which you would like to complete the purchase of a car. And in the end give the sellers 24 hours to give you their suggestions.
In most cases they will try to offer you the best deal that you can afford.
13. Examine your credit history
If you pay for a new car you need to take a loan, examine your credit history, because it is dependent on the interest rates that you can get.
You can use the three bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, each of them can have different data for the history. In this case, to negotiate a loan you will come prepared and will know they can count on.
14. Buy cars at the end of the year
Usually by the end of the year dealers want to make room in stores for new cars, which will appear on the market next year, especially if the manufacturer has promised significant changes in body style or engine performance. So they are willing to do good discounts on the remaining cars. Take advantage of this.
15. Rent a car before buying
A test drive will never give you the feeling of owning a car, so before you purchase a new car, take the same model to rent, to try and explore it properly, because the car you purchase is not for a day but for years.
16. Enjoy shopping in large stores
According to experts, buying a car large dealer networks will cost less, because they are due to the large turnover can sometimes afford to do big discounts.
17. Be positive
Buying a car can cost you a lot of nerves, and the seller, of course, be friendly with you regardless of your behavior, but it will be much more pleasant to help you or even offer you a better deal if you are patient and friendly.
18. Do not take price without bidding
The car market shows that relative to the price of the car you can and should haggle, so don’t settle when you just say that the price is not negotiable.
19. Haggle like a Pro
Haggling about the price, keep in mind the amount you are willing to pay, and even if you are just delighted with the car, try to evaluate it objectively and don’t go on about the sellers.
20. Before leaving on a new car, once again carefully inspect and test it
Even after you paid for the car and got the keys from him, you are still eligible for free repair small dents or scratches, if any, discovered on the car before leaving the salon. Therefore, to thoroughly inspect the car before you leave the store.